MANCHESTER — Thirteen seats in town government are up for grabs at this year’s election on Tuesday, May 17.
Nomination papers are now available at town clerk’s office at City Hall, 10 Central St., for those interested in running The deadline to submit completed papers is Thursday, March 31.
The positions are:
Selectman, two seats, three-year terms.
Moderator, one seat, one-year term.
Planning Board, three seats, three-year terms.
School Committee, two seats, three-year terms.
Constable, three seats, three-year terms.
Housing Authority, one seat, five-year term.
Library Trustee, one seat, three-year term.
Each interested candidate must obtain the signatures of 32 registered voters who are residents of Manchester in order to be nominated to appear on the ballot.
According to Town Clerk Dianne Bucco, Town Moderator Alan Wilson has already handed in his nomination papers for re-election. Two others have taken out papers for the Planning Board seats, but neither had sent them back as of Tuesday afternoon.
More information is available by contacting the town clerk’s office at 978-526-2040 or townclerk@manchester.ma.us. Office hours are Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
General election information, dates and deadlines are also available at www.manchester.ma.us/534/election-and-town-meeting-information.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.