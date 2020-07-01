Manchester voters OK spending $750K to replace water pipes

MANCHESTER — Voters confirmed giving the town $750,000 for new water pipes, according to preliminary results from this year's Town Election.
Out of the 708 total votes casted on Tuesday, 538 were in favor with funding the water pipe replacement project while 154 were against. Sixteen voters left the question blank.
Gary Gilbert was elected to a three-year term on the Planning Board after launching a write-in campaign early on in the race. He received 291 votes, besting Donna Furse, another write-in candidate, who received 245. These results are not finalized, according to the town clerk's, as there are still provisional ballots to work through. However, she said the preliminary results show a "clean-cut lead."
Gilbert joins Christopher Olney on the board, was re-elected to the Planning Board/
All other races were uncontested: Ann Harrison and John Round, for selectman, two for three years each; incumbent Alan Wilson for moderator for a one-year term; incumbent Mary Foley for a two-year term on the Planning Board. Matthew Harrington for a three-year term on the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee; and David Shaw for a three-year term as library trustee.
