MANCHESTER — Registered voters in town will go the polls Tuesday to pick which Democrat will face which Republican at month’s end to be their new state representative.
A special primary election is being held in the 4th Essex House district to fill a vacancy left by former Rep. Brad Hill, R-Ipswich, who stepped down in September to serve on the state Gaming Commission. The polls at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester, are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The four hopefuls — Republicans Lisa-Marie Cashman of Ipswich and Robert “Bob” Snow of Rowley, and Democrats Jamie Belsito of Topsfield and Darcyll Dale of Hamilton — are running to serve out the remainder of Hill’s two-year term, which expires at the end of 2022.
The winners will compete in a Nov. 30 special election.
However, a statewide redistricting plan released this week means the winner could be forced to run in a different legislative district next year.
The 4th district, which includes Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield, Hamilton, Wenham and Manchester, will be split up among three other districts in the region as part of the redistricting plan based on 2020 census data.
Secretary of State Galvin’s office said the proposed changes won’t have any impact on the upcoming special election.
Galvin points out that voters have a number of options for returning un-mailed mail-in ballots to ensure they are able to vote in the election.
They can be hand-delivered to the town clerk’s office or placed in ballot drop box, both at Town Hall, 10 Central St.
Voters who still haven’t returned their ballot by Election Day also have the option of voting in person at polling places.