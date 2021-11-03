Margiotta wins Ward 3

Frank Margiotta will represent the residents of Ward 3 as their city councilor.
Margiotta was one of two write-in candidates seeking the position after Adam Orlando, whose name appeared on the ballot, made the announcement in October that he was going to be stepping out of the then uncontested race due to work reasons.
"Thank you so much to all of you who came out to show your support," Margiotta posted on his Facebook page. "I've always believed that your voice matters and you've proven it today by electing me as your next Ward 3 City Councilor."
Margiotta was born and raised in Ward 3 and resides with his wife and three children on Madison Avenue.
After graduating from Johnson and Wales University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management, Margiotta spent the past 15 years in the hospitality industry.
On Election Day, Margiotta topped the tickets for both precincts in Ward 3, In Precinct 1 had won 283, or 51.16%, of the votes, and 346, or 49.01%, of votes in Precinct 2.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.