Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.