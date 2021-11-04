Mayor-elect to start transition

With a new mayor-elect, the city has already begun the transition of power.
Interim Chief Administrative Officer Frank Cousins and his assistant Chris Sicuranza are working with department heads and outgoing Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken to create a transition packet for Mayor-elect Greg Verga.
“I sat down with Chris this morning and we are putting together a transition group that will make it as easy as possible for the mayor-elect to work into his position,” Cousins said Wednesday.
He added that they will be working with the department heads to create a document that will show what they have been working on for the last year, such as the renovated police station, issues around the City Hall restoration project, and the secondary treatment plant.
“We want everyone to be successful,” Cousins said.
After celebrating the victory Tuesday night, Verga focused on getting a good night’s rest so that he could jumpstart the transition process on Wednesday.
“The primary thing is to get the transition going,” he said Wednesday, adding that he had already spoken with people from his transition and campaign teams, the outgoing mayor, and his current employer.
Verga further said that he informed his employer, Churchill Properties, that he would be leaving his job to take on the new role as the city’s executive chief.
He added that he plans to hold on to his real estate license but step away from real estate altogether to he keep his entire focus on the new job as mayor.
“I feel that being mayor is the most important thing for me to do for my community,” he said.
She’ll still advocate
Although her time as the city’s leader has come to a close, Romeo Theken is not done advocating for the community.
“I still am going to fight for the rights of the citizens of Gloucester,” she told the Times.
Romeo Theken emphasized that she is still focused on getting a utility bill for the treatment plant, working on the waterfront infrastructure with American Rescue Plan Act money, helping Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute continue to expand, and acquiring money from the state to help with improving infrastructure such as road conditions.
“I am who I am,” she said Wednesday, adding that she will continue her work with SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone) and officiating marriages.
Romeo Theken was appointed mayor in January 2015 by her City Council colleagues after then-Mayor Carolyn Kirk left for a state post, then won election at the polls later that year and in 2017. Romeo Theken ran unopposed in 2019.
Prior to being mayor, Romeo Theken was elected to the City Council as an at-large member in 2001, and served the majority of her tenure between then and her mayoral appointment as council vice president.
Romeo Theken said she was surprised by the turnout she witnessed while waving to people on Election Day.
“I was looking around at how slow the polls were. I was disappointed that not many voters had come out,” she told the Times on Wednesday. “I don’t think people understand that not only for myself, but for the School Committee and city councilors, voting is affecting the whole new government.”
Of the city’s 22,145 registered voters, the unofficial results showed that 9,999, or 45.15%, showed up to the polls.
Romeo Theken said that now that she will be out of local politics, she can “say what I want to say.”
What she wants to say: “Don’t give up on your dreams, your hopes. I am sorry that social media and everything, democracy has changed. It used to be that you are innocent until proven guilty, but now with social media and the overall media, you are guilty and there is no way you can prove you are innocent. A lot of people don’t realize that there are people who want to speak out but with the hostility, and unkind remarks, people are not going to be able do what they want to do.”
“I am going to roll up my sleeves and help Greg through the transition,” she said.
“I wish him well. I saw him yesterday in Magnolia and we took a photo together,” Romeo Theken said. “I have no hard feelings towards Greg, I grew up with the Vergas.”
CAO in transition
As both Verga and Romeo Theken prepare for a change, Cousins noted that he will be staying a little while longer to help assist with the transition.
Since the former Essex County sheriff joined the city’s staff in May, he has assisted Romeo Theken in finalizing the fiscal 2022 budget and working on capital improvement projects that will help restore the city’s infrastructure and revive its economy.
Before Cousins came on, Nicole Kieser was appointed as interim CAO by Romeo Theken on Jan. 26 after Vanessa Krawczyk resigned from her position as interim CAO on Jan. 25. Krawczyk took on the role in June 2020 when CAO James Destino officially retired. Kieser was the third person to fill the role in a little more than nine months.
Cousins, who received a second 90-appointment that keeps him on the job through the election season, said that his time in the city will be determined by the mayor and “how long she needs me.”
“I really want to get to work on that document,” he said, referring to the transition packet. “ and if I have to help out a little bit into December ... whatever she needs, I am available.”
