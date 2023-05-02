Mayor Greg Verga held a campaign strum-off, if you will, at the Gloucester House restaurant on Rogers Street.
He spoke to more than 100 supporters, then sat in and played bass with the Gloucester-based band Millie & the Half Nelsons during a campaign kickoff party Sunday night that also featured a ringing endorsement by the former Salem Mayor and present Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.
“I’m fond of saying that cities and towns, like really great cities, like Gloucester, they don’t happen by accident. It takes people really giving of their heart and their head worrying about today with an eye towards tomorrow. And when you have a solid leader who’s doing it every single day like Greg, it’s easy for Governor (Maura) Healey and I to support him,” Driscoll said.
“Wow,” Verga said of Driscoll’s endorsement.
Verga, a Gloucester native, former School Committee and City Council member, is more than midway through his first two-year term after being elected in November 2021 in a race against former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
In addition to Verga, the city’s former health director, Mary Ellen Rose, has also signaled her intention to run for the city’s top office.
“Tonight we officially launch our 2023 campaign for reelection,” Verga said on Sunday, touting his administration’s focus on transparency, efficiency and collaboration.
“I don’t make decisions in a vacuum,” said Verga, who said his focus is not just on what’s good for Gloucester today but what’s good for Gloucester tomorrow “and all the following tomorrows.”
However, Verga said 16 months in office isn’t very long to see things through.
“I’ve seen through a number of important initiatives that I promised to get to but the work isn’t done and the tough problems do take time, so that’s why I’m looking for another two years,” Verga said.
Verga spoke about the launch of a new out-of-town beach reservation system to cut down on beach traffic, the hiring of a full-time sustainability coordinator to reduce the city’s carbon footprint and steep increases in the city’s road paving budget.
He spoke about the consent decree with the federal government to build a new secondary sewage treatment plant, something the city lacks.
“And this project will do the most good, for the most people over the most time because we all need to flush,” he kidded.
He touted his fiscal 2024 budget proposal to the City Council will have “arguably the largest single increase to the school budget and I would say in the history of the city, an estimated $2.75 million dollars,” he said. (The City Council is scheduled to take up the mayor’s budget proposal at its meeting on Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m. on Zoom.)
“So many volunteers are supporting a man and his vision,” said Meredith Fine, Verga’s campaign chair. “A man, a decent man, and an honest man, smart, hard-working. The Gloucester House offered this room for free; he wouldn’t take it for free.”
“Wow, the energy is amazing,” said Carolyn Kirk of the event. Kirk serves as the executive director of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative and she was Gloucester’s mayor from 2008 to 2015. It was Kirk who introduced Driscoll to the crowd.
“I wanted to say why I’m here in particular today and that’s really about Greg,” Driscoll said. She spoke about what happens when those in a city work together for a shared vision.
“When you put that magic together towards an aligned vision, that’s when we see cities really leading in an innovative way and I’ve got to tell you, I don’t think anybody’s doing it any better than Greg,” Driscoll said.
