More than 400 days into his first term, Mayor Greg Verga announced Tuesday he plans to seek a second term this fall.
A former member of the School Committee and City Council, Verga, who turns 55 in March and is the city’s 60th mayor, plans on pulling nomination papers when filing opens on April 3.
“We have been looking ahead from day one,” Verga said Tuesday in an interview about how his administration has been thinking about what the next 100 years might look like as the city celebrates its 400+ anniversary this year.
“This is an important year for Gloucester as we celebrate our history, and it’s equally important to tap into that spirit as we lead this city into the future,” Verga said in a prepared statement. “Gloucester is my lifelong home. I made a promise to make this city a better place than when I took office, and that work has only just begun.”
“In a nutshell, there is a lot more work to be done,” said Verga in the interview about why he is seeking a second term.
In November 2021, Verga, who grew up in the Portuguese Hill neighborhood and is the son of former state Rep. Tony Verga, defeated former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, who had served as mayor since 2015.
Verga said he wanted his administration to be “forward looking,” saying he first campaigned on the idea that he would be laying the groundwork for the future with an eye toward what the city might look like when his young grandchildren grow up.
“It’s not just about today,” he said, echoing the phrase written behind the stage in City Hall's Kyrouz Auditorium: 'Build not for today alone but for tomorrow as well.'
Among his forward-looking initiatives, he said, is addressing the need for a secondary wastewater treatment facility at the existing plant on Essex Avenue, plugging in $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project, while looking at a Cape Ann regional approach.
The sewer plant was “kicked down the road for decades,” he said, though he does not blame any of his predecessors for this.
He also wants to start looking ahead to the consolidation of the Beeman and Plum Cove elementary schools to avoid issues surrounding the siting of the new East Veterans School on Webster Street.
Verga said his administration is looking long term to find a new location for the city’s downtown fire headquarters on School Street, which turns 100 in 2025.
During his first year in office, he said his administration closed the loop on a number of initiatives it inherited, such as an online beach parking reservation system for out-of-town beachgoers to cut down on traffic, and dealt with emergencies such as water main breaks and the forest fire on Poles Hill. He said he is ready to focus on new initiatives.
“I just completed my 13th month and now it’s time to talk about my reelection,” he said of the little time a two-year term gives the mayor to accomplish things.