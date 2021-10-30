Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are backing the incumbent in Gloucester’s mayoral race. Meanwhile, one of the city's former mayors is endorsing the challenger.
Baker and Polito are officially endorsing Sefatia Romeo Theken in her run for a fourth term as the city’s executive officer.
“The lieutenant governor and I are proud to support Mayor Theken for reelection,” Baker wrote to the Times on Tuesday. “She has been an effective bipartisan leader for the people of Gloucester and someone that we both consider a friend.”
Throughout her time as the city's executive officer, Romeo Theken and her team at City Hall have worked with the state's leaders to acquire grants, pass legislation that impacts the island, and collaborate on how to move forward during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
As the incumbent racks up endorsements from state and local leaders, her opponent Greg Verga is not without his own team of backers.
Most recently, former Gloucester Mayor Carolyn Kirk, now executive director of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, has announced her support for Verga as the city's new leader.
“I know what it takes to do the job of mayor because I did it for seven years. Organizationally, Gloucester is a complex enterprise that needs professional leadership in the mayor’s office supported by talented staff," she said. "Holistically, people have hopes and dreams for Gloucester from all across the city, and we need to find a more expansive way to listen to the voices who also want to shape the city’s future."
Verga also received the Times' endorsement.
Romeo Theken also has the support of poet Linda McCarriston, mental health therapist Jennifer Johnson, former Gloucester Public Health Nurse Sunny Robinson, Clean Energy Commission member Linda Brayton, Board of Health member Fred Cowan, the Rev. Rona Tyndall, Human Rights Commission member Maiuza Alves and former Addison Gilbert Hospital Vice President Cindy Cafasso Donaldson.
For more about Romeo Theken and those that support her in this year's election, visit https://www.sefatia.com/.
Others supporting Verga include North Shore Community College Professor Emeritus and host of "The Writer's Block" John Ronan, retired Gloucester police Chief and current City Councilor John McCarthy, and Harry and Judith Hoglander, the former chairman of the National Mediation Board and a former opera singer, respectively. Also supporting the challenger are write-in candidate for Ward 3 councilor and former City Clerk Bob Whynott, retired journalist Jerry Ackerman, retired Director of Guidance in Cape Ann's public schools Linda Vaughn, and Massachusetts Nurses Association President Katie Murphy.
Rob Russell and John Harvey, both preliminary candidates for mayor who lost to the two contenders in September, are also backing Verga.
Find more about Verga and those that support him in this year's election at https://www.voteverga.com
