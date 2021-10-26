Greg Verga is adamant that the city needs to treat people with respect and dignity.
This is a mantra that he has been running throughout his campaign and one that he stuck to at Tuesday night’s Mayoral Debate at the Magnolia Library.
“I’m running for a more transparent, efficient, and collaborative city of Gloucester,” he said. “My idea is to focus the wasted energy back on the issues that citizens deserve.”
“We are wasting precious money and time on lawyers,” he said, noting the multiple lawsuits that have been filed against the Mayor and her office.
The night, meant to be a civil discourse between two candidates for the city’s executive office, took a turn about half way through as both residents took jabs at the other — whether it was behavior of Romeo Theken or decisions Verga made while a part of the School Committee and City Council.
Romeo Theken pushed back against Verga’s accusations, stating taxpayers are not paying for these lawsuits and that everyone — Bell, Kirk, and herself — have all had lawsuits and complaints over the years.
The incumbent noted that she is running for re-election “because things weren’t completed before COVID,” she said. “We need to make sure that programs go forward.”
“I’ve had your trust for over 30 years so I just want to continue to work with you, work for you, to make sure that your tax dollars are spent directly but so that we can get other tax money into the city of Gloucester,” Romeo Theken said.
When the dust was able to settle just a tad, the candidates did get to some business.
Romeo Theken explained that when it comes to supporting expanding youth extracurricular activities, she would be one hundred percent on board.
She referred to a now defunct teen center that they used to have, explaining that it was difficult to run due to so many groups of teens.
Romeo Theken noted that they are collaborating with the YMAC to expand some youth programs.
Verga is hoping to expand art and sport programs if he were elected mayor.
“We should reconstitute some sort of commission made up of children that would advise the city,” he said. “I would be fully supportive to try and encourage kids through the arts and athletics.”
Traffic has always been a hot button topic in any debate, and last night was no different.
To alleviate the constant traffic this side of 128, Romeo Theken jokingly noted that they should “shut the bridge.”
But in all seriousness, she acknowledged that the city has been discovered and while they could try to hide their beautiful gems — the city is working with the Gloucester Police Department to have officers help with the traffic that will inevitably come in.
Verga has a different idea: temporary traffic lights.
“We shouldn’t put police officers on their pay scale that they are on now to direct traffic,” he said. “We need to give (temporary traffic lights) at ry and see if we can get somewhere.”
He added that they they would do some studies and see if it worked. If it didn’t, they would simply adjust to a new plan.
When it comes to fixing the city’s zoning ordinances, both candidates agreed that it needs to be done.
Romeo Theken explained that they are currently working to amend zoning ordinance. But it shouldn’t end there.
“We need to look at all of the ordinances, not just the zoning,” she said.
She emphasized how the changes would not impact the city’s heritage and they would be focused on preserving the land that they have.
Verga explained that “the zoning ordinances are a bit overdue for a reexamination.”
He noted that they need to revisit the current zoning ordinances, update them, and make the changes on the ground.
“We need to find better ways we can actually run,” he said.
As the local teachers union and the School Committee are currently battling over raises for the next contract, Romeo Theken stated that she supports the teachers in what they do for the students and the community.
“Do I believe that the teachers should be getting a raise? Absolutely,” she said.
Romeo Theken noted she hopes that they come to an agreement as they look at the money that they have from the budget.
Verga explained that while teacher’s salaries are important, he could not comment on the current bargaining going on because “it is not my place to interject.”
“It is easy for me to say that I am all for it,” he said. “But it is still being deliberated... it is not my place to interject now and I am not going to bargain at this table.”
As voters of all ages go to the polls next week, both candidates noted that they need to support the next generation as they focus on climate change and racial justice.
Romeo Theken explained that she has younger voters on her team and working hard to engage them as they are the city’s future.
“They can teach us a lot and I plan on including them,” she said.
“The children are the future and we need to make sure that we get them involved now,” Verga said, explaining that they need to recognize what the youths are concerned about and provide programs in the school departments.
As the opioid epidemic has been ravaging the city for decades, Romeo Theken is focused on mental health.
“Mental health, mental health, mental health,” she said. “It starts when they are young.”
Verga said that, if elected, he would not look to disengage from what the city has been doing.
Instead, he would encourage the continued collaboration between the city, residents, Action, Inc, and the hospitals.
From policy to problems, the night turned again as Verga questioned who would want to work for a city with a hostile and toxic leader, noting that ten people have resigned.
“The first thing that I want is a sense of professionalism and respect across the board,” he said. “(the Mayor’s behavior) happened before COVID.”
“There are grudges being held and there are several if not multiple employees sharpening up their resumes depending on what happens Nov. 2,” he said.
Romeo Theken was not having any of Verga’s argument.
“You say that we are fragmented, the newspaper says that we are fragmented,” Romeo Theken exclaimed. “But we are working.”
She noted the progressing blue economy, money from MSBA, work toward improving housing infrastructure and social agencies.
Romeo Theken accused Verga of being a part of the reason why the Fuller School was taken down. Verga noted he was one of the few who tried to save the school while as an elected official.
“Everyone has complaints and it was COVID,” Romeo Theken then said, defending herself against Verga’s comments about her behavior. “I don’t hold grudges... I did apologize in June and look what is happening around me.”
“Don’t believe what you read,” she said, noting that she has an open door policy and anyone can come to her office.
When thinking about what sets them a part from the other, Verga noted he will treat people with dignity and respect.
He said that he believes people are being treated “like crap” by the Mayor and people just want to do their jobs.
“They don’t want to be interfered with,” he said.
Romeo Theken argued that the complaints filed against her were “allegations” and “a lot of those allegations were unsubstantial.”
She explained that, as a leader, she wants to know what is going on in her departments as she seeks to invoke positive change within the city.
“You can laugh,” Romeo Theken said to the crowd that scoffed while she spoke. “I can take heckling... I have broad shoulders and I have taken a lot.”
