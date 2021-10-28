The mayoral debate that was scheduled for Thursday evening has been canceled.
The Lanesville Community Center — where the debate was supposed to be held — is dealing with continued power problems due caused by the nor'easter that ravaged the island on Wednesday.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken told the Times that she needed to postpone the debate because she has "over 7,000 people with no power and Water Treatment Plant and Sewer Treatment Plant are on generators ..."
"If people want to stay in their homes some cannot because they can't use bathroom," she added.
Due to scheduling conflicts, the two candidates will be interviewed at separate times.
The School Committee debate is still on at 5 p.m. and will be filmed at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Middle Street. There will be no audience. To watch live, go to 1623studios.com.