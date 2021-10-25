The two candidates for Gloucester's mayor will be going head-to-head again on Tuesday.
The Magnolia Library and Community Center at 1 Lexington Ave. will be hosting a mayoral debate for candidates Greg Verga and incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.
This event is open to the public and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Face masks are required.
Those interested in submitting questions for possible inclusion can email magnolialibrarycommunitycenter@gmail.com.
