Salem Democrat Seth Moulton handily won his reelection bid to the U.S. House in Massachusetts' 6th Congressional District in Tuesday's election.
Moulton, who will go on to serve a fourth term in Congress, secured 218,379 votes compared to 118,858 for Republican challenger John Paul Moran, according to unofficial vote tallies across the district reported by the Associated Press. Confirmation of Moulton's victory wasn't reported until early Wednesday morning.
Moulton's office released the following statement and said he would be holding a press conference in front of Old Town Hall in Salem later Wednesday morning.
“I am honored to have earned another term to represent the North Shore and Merrimack Valley in Congress. The work ahead could not be more important as Congress continues to confront a deadly pandemic and repair the damage done in four years of assault by the president on our fundamental American values. This moment demands a Congress with the moral courage to stand on principle, the empathy to listen and compromise, and a bias towards action. We must fight this pandemic with all that we have and bring lasting reform to government, ensuring that those who represent the American people are motivated not by profit, popularity, or power, but by service. America has faced greater challenges than we do now, and I am confident that our faith in democracy will allow us to unite and move past this divisive, vitriolic moment. Democrats will do the hard work of uniting this country. We can do it by leading with principle and conviction, and with genuine charity for all, not just those we perceive to be on our side. I am looking forward to restoring a government that truly works in the best interest of all Americans.”
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.