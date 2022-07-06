A Democratic primary race for the 5th Essex District on Cape Ann is on between incumbent Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, a licensed attorney who has served in the Legislature since 2009, and climate activist D. Nathaniel Mulcahy, chair of the Rockport Democratic Town Committee.
The two Democrats are squaring off to represent a redrawn state House district that now includes Manchester along with Gloucester, Essex and Rockport. The winner of the Democratic primary on Sept. 6 could still face a general election opponent in November as Gloucester Republican Ashley Sullivan has announced plans to mount a write-in campaign in the state GOP primary.
“In terms of the race, I’m really excited it is a race,” said Mulcahy, an engineering consultant and designer known for his work on climate issues, environmental policy and shellfish research, having formerly served on the Gloucester Shellfish Advisory Commission.
“I’m excited about this election cycle,” said Ferrante, who did not have a challenger in the pandemic year of 2020 when she said everyone was homebound due to COVID-19.
Ferrante touts experience
The last time Ferrante faced an opponent was in 2018, when she handily beat independent James Gardner, a Rockport business executive who serves as chair of the Rockport Public Works Commission. Ferrante was unopposed in 2016.
Ferrante was first elected in 2008 by defeating former Democratic state Rep. Tony Verga, father of Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga.
“This election cycle we are going to be able to be out, we are going to be able to talk to voters and to get their input and I’m going to have an opportunity to tell the story of what we have done not only in the last two years but all the work that we have built on,” Ferrante said.
In her position as the vice chair of the powerful state House Committee on Ways and Means, she said she has been able, through the American Rescue Plan Act, the state budget process and the CARES Act, to earmark significant dollars for the district.
Mulcahy outlines platform
Mulcahy said a race provides a chance for change, and brings attention to the office.
Mulcahy said he’s the only candidate who has the perspective of a former teacher. He also favors the Fair Share Amendment, a proposal to change the state Constitution to allow for a 4% additional tax on a portion of a taxpayer’s income above $1 million with the money going to public education, public higher education and road and bridge repair.
He has also raised the issue of the lack of transparency in the state Legislature. He said the lack means “zero accountability,” though he was not trying to single out Ferrante.
He wants to see education better funded and the state be more aggressive in tackling climate issues, with goals to do something by 2050 too far away.
“The greatest impact is going to be felt in our region and Cape Cod,” he said. He said if elected, he would like to see solutions implemented within the first two years he’s in office.
Mulcahy also challenged Ferrante and Sullivan to a debate or forum “at any time or any place,” he said. “I’m enthusiastically inviting them to participate.”
Sullivan seeks write-in votes
While a candidate did not emerge in the Republican primary after the deadline to submit nomination papers to the Secretary of State’s office passed on May 31, Sullivan said she plans to run a write-in campaign in the Republican primary to get her name on the ballot.
Sullivan had been gathering signatures to meet the 150-signature threshold to get on the primary ballot, and while she got more than necessary, many of the signatures could not be certified, and she wound up falling short by five signatures.
According to the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, Sullivan needs 150 votes in her party’s primary to qualify for the Nov. 8 ballot.
In a prepared statement, Sullivan said she gathered more than 250 signatures, more than the 150 required.
“Unfortunately, because we had a problem with a volunteer’s signature sheet, only 145 were counted,” she said in the statement. “However, voters are ready for change and giving up is not an option. Too many people are suffering, too many people are struggling, and too many have gone unheard!” she said.
She urged voters to pull a Republican ballot in the primary and write-in her name for state representative. Sullivan describes herself “as a loving wife, mother and small business owner.”
Campaign ahead
Ferrante said she’s faced primary, Republican and independent challengers, and welcomes them.
“I’m very confident in the work that we’ve done and the help that we have given people, and it’s not Ann-Margaret’s seat, per se, it’s the people of Cape Ann’s seat and I’m very happy and excited to again tell the voters what I have to offer, what I have been able to do and what we’ve gotten done together and ask them for two more years in this position.”
Ferrante’s campaign is by far the best-funded, according to reports from the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance. Her campaign raised $6,105 in May and had $75,345 cash on hand. Mulcahy’s campaign had $100 on hand last month, while Sullivan’s campaign had $343 at the end of May and nearly $129 as of June 30.