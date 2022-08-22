Emma Sprague, of Annisquam, was selling her kitchen towels at the Annisquam Village Hall’s farmers market on Friday morning where Rockport resident D. Nathaniel Mulcahy was stumping for votes.
The environmentalist and activist had on a black T-shirt with his distinctive circular logo featuring a sun, seagull and lobster as he spoke to potential supporters.
“I’ve just recently learned about his candidacy, but I’m quite excited about his values and what he stands for. Yeah, excited to vote,” she said.
Mulcahy, an engineer who left the corporate world to establish a humanitarian engineering company called WorldStove, is running with a mission to make the state Legislature more transparent, calling Massachusetts “the least transparent state in the USA,” according to his campaign website. He had a short-lived run for Congress in 2019.
Since pulling nomination papers for the 5th Essex District of Cape Ann in the spring, Mulcahy said he’s been out greeting voters. He’s the father of 5-year-old twins, Pina and Fede, with his wife, Jessica.
“This is what I’ve been doing nonstop since then, between five and seven locations per day seven days a week since the spring,” Mulcahy said.
“I’ve never run into Ann-Margaret anywhere,” he said of the incumbent, who is seeking her eighth term to represent a district that because of redistricting now includes Manchester as well as Gloucester, Rockport and Essex.
He’s knocked on a lot of doors, he said. Mulcahy is challenging Ferrante in the Democratic primary on Sept. 6, and one of his knocks on her is what he says is a lack of accessibility, a complaint he said he has heard on the campaign trail.
A few weeks ago, the former member of Gloucester’s Shellfish Advisory Commission said he passed 7,200 conversations with people on the trail. He’s been to farmers markets and festivals across Cape Ann.
“I figure the only way you can represent people is to actually know them,” Mulcahy said. “And the only way you can know them is if you can actually talk to them.”
When told about how Ferrante greeted seniors the day before at a cookout at Stage Fort Park, Mulcahy said, “I get that. But that’s an incumbent’s advantage, but the difference is, even if you are the incumbent, it is incumbent upon you to continue talking to people.”
Mulcahy, 57, grew up in two cultures to parents who were both research scientists. His mother if from northwest Italy and his father is of Irish extraction. Growing up, he spent half the year in Amherst and half the year in Tortona, Italy.
In 1982, he attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst to study engineering.
“I got spanked by calculus and got an English degree instead,” he said. He went on to study at New York University, Wycliffe college in Oxford and Columbia University before becoming an elementary school teacher for 12 years. He taught kindergarten through sixth grade in schools in New York, Michigan and Massachusetts.
At age 33, he went back to school and finished the UMass Amherst engineering degree he started 19 years before. He went on to earn a master’s in engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, specializing in neural structures.
About that time, his mother had a stroke in Italy so he flew there to take care of her. While there, he got a job at an engineering firm, so he lived in Italy and took care of his mother. To climb the corporate ladder, he earned a doctorate in engineering at the University of Genoa and became the director of research and development at Emerson.
In Italy, he suffered a serious accident when he tripped down a staircase and broke his neck. The accident left him paralyzed for a time from mid-torso down. He spent 18 months in intensive care, had 12 surgeries and went through 2½ years of rehab to learn to walk.
“That gives you a lot of time to think about what you are doing with your life,” Mulcahy said. After he got out of the hospital, he quit his job. He decided to make humanitarian engineering his full-time job. He has traveled the world and has used his know-how to help communities in crisis, from working in refugee camps in the Darfur region of Sudan to Haiti during and following the devastating earthquake in 2010.
His company WorldStove makes pyrolytic stoves, which use biomass, instead of wood. The resulting biochar can then be used to enrich the soil.
So why is Mulcahy, the chair of the Rockport Democratic Committee, running for state representative? The lifelong activist said he has been unsuccessful in getting Ferrante to shift her positions to the more progressive ones he and other local voters favor.
“Ferrante has done some good things,” Mulcahy said. “I think we can all agree she has done some good things. But a representative’s job is to represent a majority of the people in the district. and if a majority of the people in the district are for Medicare for All, they are for the Fair Share Amendment, they are for early childhood education, they are for raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour; if the majority of the people in this district are for that, and she is voting against them and not co-sponsoring their bills, she’s not representing our district.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.