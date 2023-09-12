The recently formed Cape Ann Political Action Committee is sponsoring a mayoral debate in advance of the city’s Preliminary Election.
The debate will be in the second-floor lecture hall at Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m., according to statement about the debate from its organizers. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The debate is expected to last two hours, and the public is invited to attend.
Invited were the four candidates on the ballot for the runoff on Tuesday, Sept. 19: incumbent Mayor Greg Verga, Ward 2 City Councilor Tracy O’Neil, former city Health Director Mary Ellen Rose and resident Francisco A. Sclafani.
Mayor Greg Verga, who is seeking re-election, will not be attending this debate.
“As mayor, of course I’m eager to discuss any and all topics relating to city business with any and all candidates,” Verga said in a statement. “As mayor, I must also attend to city business, and the Sept. 13 debate night unfortunately conflicts with a previously scheduled School Committee meeting, which, as a voting member, I’m committed to attending.”
The School Committee meeting is scheduled to take place in the high school’s library, also at 6 p.m. Verga is a voting member of the committee as the city’s mayor.
Verga noted there’s another mayoral debate scheduled on Oct. 25 between candidates who advance out of the Sept. 19 preliminary.
“Hopefully, I’ll be on stage that night and any other night a debate or debates can be arranged before the Nov. 7 general election,” he said.
Wednesday night’s debate will be moderated by Manchester-by-the-Sea Planning Board member and attorney Christina Delisio, who has practiced environmental, regulatory and insurance law.
The debate format includes candidates making opening statements, followed by the moderator asking candidates a series of questions on local topics of interest. Members of the audience will also ask questions during a question-and-answer session and then there will be closing statements.
“The Cape Ann Political Action Committee is a nonpartisan organization that supports candidates for elected office and legislation that supports freedom of speech and the preservation of our Republic and the Constitution of the United States of America,” according to the Cape Ann PAC statement.
While nonpartisan, the PAC intends to back conservative candidates in general, according to its Statement of Organization filed at the end of June with the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
“The purpose of the committee is to provide the opportunity for individuals to contribute to the support of worthy candidates for state and local office who believe, and have demonstrated their beliefs in conservative principles to which the organization is dedicated,” the statement reads.
The Cape Ann Political Action Committee is relatively new. It is chaired by Gloucester small businessman Clayton Sova who lives on Fort Square and owns Atlas Machine Tool. The group’s treasurer is Nicole Coles and its secretary is Patti Page, Sova said. The group’s vice chair is Sova’s wife, Irene Frontiero.
Sova said the goal of the group is to raise attention and awareness of issues local to Gloucester, including those related to the harbor, taxes and the like.
National Honor Society students will serve as greeters to the debate and offer refreshments as a fundraiser for their organization.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.