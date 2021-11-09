After much deliberation, longtime Gloucester School Committee member Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince has decided to stay for another term.
Teixeira Prince announced Tuesday that she is rescinding her withdrawal from the School Committee race and accepting the results of last Tuesday's municipal election which had her as the fifth highest vote-getter among the committee candidates.
"At this time I have decided I am not ready to walk away from the work that needs to be done and the valuable relationships I have built with members of the School Committee, school administration and school employees, those that work tirelessly on the City Council and city administrative teams, families of students and those that choose to engage with school matters," Teixeira Prince wrote in an email to the Times.
"I am beyond grateful for the outpouring of support from the Gloucester community over the past few weeks, which in turn was a strong force for me to reconsider my decision," she continued. "Having discussed the results with colleagues, family and friends, I have found a path to remain on the committee while at the same time providing time for me to heal from the loss and trauma of the passing of my son."
"Keeping myself as busy as possible over the past two years, not allowing myself proper time to grieve and process my emotions, caused me to crash and then announce to the committee that I was stepping down," she added. Her son Kevin Teixeira died Sept. 20, 2019, at age 35.
While Teixeira Prince announced in October that she was withdrawing from the race for re-election, she was the fifth highest vote-getter on Election Day with 3,731, or 11.64%, of votes.
Leading the School Committee pack were incumbents Samantha Watson with 5,760, or 17.97%, Kathleen Clancy with 5,200, or 16.22%, Laura Wiessen with 4,904, or 15.30%, and newcomer William Melvin with 3,801, or 11.86% of votes.
Candidates Tom Stein and Richard Roberts did not make the cut off.
Stein and the future
Prince added in her announcement that the decision was not made without a long, compassionate, and courteous discussion with Stein — who would have taken her place on the committee if she had chosen to not to accept the voters' mandate.
Before Teixeira Prince even approached Stein to let him know that she might be reconsidering her decision to withdraw, he was prepared to support her.
"It was very kind for her to come and talk with me first about it, but I would have supported her even if she hadn't talked to me," Stein said. "In making my decision to support her return to the committee, I considered what would be best for the committee, the schools, and for Melissa."
"As much as I would have liked to serve, I'm happy to support her in her decision," he added.
Stein said he is planning to run again in two years.
"I was hoping to serve in Gloucester because I have a lot to offer with my experience and background," he said.
The Gloucester resident is a professor at Berklee College of Music’s Professional Music Department and senior vice president of strategy, education and artistic production at Wayou Global Education Co. Ltd.
His accomplishments reach far and wide as an entertainment and media strategist. He launched the business venture Music Connectivity, which integrates music industry expertise with marketing acumen. Stein also was recognized as an industry pioneer in launching MusiciansApp.com, which was used by a Golden Globe nominee to create an app and is now the most downloaded artist app in China.
Stein also is a substitute teacher on call in Gloucester Public School system.
"I congratulate all the committee members on their election, and stand ready to serve when the time is right," he added.
Unfinished business
With the new path that Teixeira Prince has chosen, she said will not be seeking a leadership position on the committee. Instead, Teixeira Prince is focused on using her experience from both Gloucester and Essex Tech school committees to support and assist the less senior members grow into roles with more responsibilities.
Teixeira Prince has served on Gloucester’s School Committee since 2008, and advocates for high-achieving teaching and learning.
She also served from January 2010 to December 2018 on the 20-member Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical High School Committee, two years as chairperson.
As a 14-year member and current chair of the Gloucester School Committee’s Personnel Subcommittee, Teixeira Prince has the responsibilities of negotiating fiscally responsible contracts in collective bargaining with teaching and support staff.
Teixeira Prince said she is looking forward to completing unfinished business such as watching the build-out of the combined East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary school, the naming of the new school, and improving and expanding vocational education at Gloucester High.
"Gloucester is known for taking care of its own when one faces challenges," Teixeira said. "I know this feeling and am very appreciative to live and work in this community."
