First-term Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil held her campaign launch for mayor at the D.E.S. Portuguese Club on Prospect Street on Thursday evening.
With about 35 people in attendance, O’Neil, a 64-year-old Gloucester native and self-employed personal trainer, outlined why she was running, listing her priorities, including cutting spending, reining in overdevelopment, ensuring clean water, repairing public and private roads and sidewalks, and protecting open spaces and the working waterfront.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision for me,” she said. “It’s not anything I take lightly at all … It’s not that I wanted to run for mayor, it’s that I’m compelled to run for mayor. I cannot sit back week after week, month after month, and see what’s going on and not run for mayor.”
O’Neil joins a race in which incumbent Greg Verga, a former School Committee member and city councilor, is seeking his second term. Also seeking to be mayor are the city’s former health director, Mary Ellen Rose, and resident Francisco A. Sclafani, who has run for mayor in the past.
O’Neil said that just before the launch party, she had combed through the city budget and found $1.1 million in spending she had questions about.
“I know what it takes to earn a buck,” she said. “And I can squeeze that penny until it bleeds, OK, and I will.”
She told the audience about how when she was a kid, they used to have swimming lessons at Cressy’s Beach in the morning, they would go home, change their suits and go to Good Harbor Beach for the rest of the day.
“That’s the Gloucester I know and love. OK. And I know you can’t go back, I get it, but I feel like we are losing our sense of who we are,” she said.
She said there needs to be strategies to handle development.
“The current mayor, he’s a good man. He was a tactical leader, I will be a strategical leader,” she said. She was applauded for helping to defeat proposed zoning amendments meant to create more housing in the city.
In a tight race in 2021, O’Neil was elected after a recount showed she had topped former Ward 2 Councilor Barry Pett by two votes.
O’Neil, who lives on Portuguese Hill, saw her candidacy thrown into doubt due to the city’s precinct redistricting plan, which moved O’Neil’s Friend Street neighborhood from Ward 2 to Ward 1, Precinct 1. However, the Secretary of State’s Election Division said the precinct changes in the wards would take effect with the municipal election in 2023, allowing O’Neil to continue her campaign and serve out a term.
For the Ward 2 race in the upcoming election, submitting nomination papers were Dylan C. Benson, Daniel J. Epstein, Donald W. Tgettis and Pett. The ballot will not be final until the middle of this month, according to the city clerk’s office.
At the launch party, O’Neil was introduced by Councilor at-Large Jamie O’Hara, who spoke about how people call him and he urges them to get involved.
“Tracy was one of those regular complainers that called me and I, too, asked her, 'You know if you really want to get involved, take the next step: School Committee, City Council or mayor.'”
O’Hara said O’Neil took him up on the tough decision to run for City Council.
“For a first-term city councilor, two years, Tracy has done an amazing job,” O’Hara said. He said O’Neil was not afraid to ask the tough questions.
“Tracy will do a wonderful job when she’s elected when she takes over on Jan. 1, 2024,” as mayor, he added.
“When she told me she was going to run for City Council, I said, ‘You’re crazy, you won’t get 65 votes'," ” said supporter Sally Jackson. “That inspired her. She knocked on 2,000 doors and won ultimately by two votes. She is hard working; she does her homework; she digs and digs to get not what people want her to know but what she needs to know.”
O’Hara is also running for re-election for a fifth two-year term with four at-large seats drawing six potential candidates. The others are Council President Valerie Gilman, who now represents Ward 4; incumbent Councilor at-Large Tony Gross; incumbent Councilor at-Large Jason Grow; Christopher Sicuranza, a former aide to former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken; and incumbent Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley. Resident Norman Jay Kallelis did not return nomination papers by the Aug. 1 deadline, according to the city clerk's office.