Tracy O'Neil has received the go-ahead now to stay in the race for Gloucester's Ward 2 city councilor.
Due to confusion over the city's precinct redistricting plan and a consequent opinion from the city's attorney, O'Neil's candidacy was thrown into doubt less than two weeks before the election.
But City Clerk Joanne Senos notified O'Neil on Thursday she will be allowed to represent Ward 2 if elected on Nov. 2, following information from attorney Michelle Tassinari of the Secretary of State’s Election Division. Tassinari told Gloucester's General Counsel Chip Payson that the precinct changes in the wards will take effect for the municipal election in 2023, not the current one.
"I can still run, I can still win; I can still represent my ward," O'Neil told the Times. "I am in it to win it."
O’Neil is running against incumbent Barry Pett.
Earlier this week, the City Council had a special meeting to approve and accept a redistricting plan that, if approved by the state, would move O'Neil's Friend Street neighborhood from Ward 2 to Ward 1, Precinct 2. The plan was late getting to the council due to COVID-related delays and some miscommunication about the final maps, according to Senos.
According to the documents presented at that meeting, the ward line changes were going to be effective Dec. 31, 2021 — just one day before new councilors would be sworn into office.
Payson, asked to provide his legal opinion to the council, determined that, if elected, O'Neil would not be allowed to represent Ward 2 because her home would be located in a different ward prior to inauguration. He said that, according to the city charter, a person's term of office begins once they are sworn in. In this case, her residency change would occur before that could happen.
But, luckily for O'Neil, the state said differently.
Neither Payson nor Senos were available for comment Friday on the situation.
After they heard Payson's legal opinion in the matter, a few city councilors were ready to take matters into their own hands to make it possible for O'Neil to continue running.
"We were prepared to call an emergency meeting to get this straightened up," Councilor At-Large Jamie O'Hara told the Times. "It is not so much in support of Tracy O'Neil, but in supporting the democratic process."
Senos explained in her notice to O'Neil that if she did win, she would be sworn in and serve as Ward 2 councilor during the term of 2022-2023.
"In 2023, the new ward lines will be in effect and if you were to stay at your current address, you would only be eligible to pull papers for Ward 1," Senos explained. “Given these facts, section 2-1(b) of the Charter does not apply."
While everything is mostly cleared up now, O'Neil admits that the original news shook her up just an hour before her debate against Pett Wednesday night.
"It was terrible," she said. "I bombed the debate."
"I knew the answers to the questions, but after being called, it just shook me up," she said.
When she arrived to the Gloucester High School auditorium, O'Neil explained, a woman came up to her and questioned if they were even going to have a Ward 2 debate.
"Oh yes they are," O'Neil recounted telling the person. "I am here and we are going to to do this."
"I am in this and I have spent a lot of time and a lot of money and effort," O'Neil said. "I have poured my heart and soul into this and I have met a lot of good people."
