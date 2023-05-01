Town Meeting tonight

What: Essex Town Meeting considers 42 warrant articles, including planning measures and Proposition 2 1/2 overrides to finance the assessments for Manchester Essex Regional and Essex Tech schools.

When: Monday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St., Essex.

Note: As the meeting starts after the Times' print deadline for the Tuesday paper, look for the results in Wednesday's print edition, or sooner online at gloucestertimes.com.