The candidate in the uncontested race for Ward 3 city councilor has withdrawn.
The City Clerk’s office received a receipt of a letter Monday morning notifying it that Adam Orlando, who is on the Nov. 2 ballot for Ward 3 councilor, is withdrawing for “personal reasons.”
"It is with deep regret to inform you that I am unable to run for Ward 3 Councilor for personal reasons," Orlando wrote to the City Clerk's office on Oct. 18. "Effectively immediately, I am withdrawing my run for Ward 3 Councilor."
"I will not accept the results of the election and the position as Ward 3 Councilor," he added.
Orlando did not return the Times' request for comment.
When Orlando announced that he was running for Ward 3, he did so on the belief that “Ward 3 should be represented by someone who is dedicated to bringing residents’ concerts to the table in a respectful, factual manner.
"I believe that my leadership experience and interpersonal skills will make me a strong fit for this position as I can balance both working independently as well as on a team," he had told the Times.
For 17 years, Orlando has worked at Applied Materials and is now a lead electrician.
With Orlando now out of a race that has no other contender, the question remains: who will be the next Ward 3 councilor?
If a vacancy in the office of ward councilor were to occur, according to the city charter, the vacancy would be filled by the candidate for the office of ward councilor at the preceding city election who received the highest number of votes without being elected and provided such person is willing to serve.
This is “provided that the candidate who is willing to serve shall have received at least 30% of the total number of votes cast for the office of ward councilor in the ward for which the vacancy exists,” the charter reads.
