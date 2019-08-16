Moulton talks debates during Midwest swing

Debates were on the mind of U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton earlier this week as the presidential candidate was traveling by car from Iowa to Minnesota.
"I don't think Democratic National Committee has set up a good process to pick the best nominee to take on Trump," Moulton said. "They set up a process to pick the best nominee for social media. But, a lot of Americans aren't on social media, and they don't get a vote in that process."
Moulton said he still has a chance to build momentum for his campaign, which has focused on issues such as national security and mental health. "The problem," he said, "is the DNC has set up this process that pushes things way earlier than they should be." Voting does not even start until February.
The Salem Democrat spoke as he traveled north from Iowa to Apple Valley, Minnesota, just south of Minneapolis, where he was scheduled speak at the invitation of Democrats at the annual summer picnic in the Park at Redwood Park.
Moulton did not make it to the debate stage for the first two rounds of debates, and he faces even more daunting requirements to make the third round next month: 130,000 donors in 20 states or more and 2% support in polls.
Moulton has failed to gain a footing in a crowded field, which includes a fellow member of the Bay State's congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has been surging in the polls.
Moulton said he understood there would be a penalty for his getting into the race as the 19th candidate, which he did on April 22. Getting in early was not an option, he said, given he was a new dad with his wife, Liz, of a baby girl, Emmy, who was born in October.
"So I'm not losing any sleep over it," he said of his timing. "I just realized that if I had been in a few weeks earlier, I probably would have made the first debate, would have made the second and would have been off to the races. But I don't mind being an underdog."
"I've been an underdog before," he said, referring to his successful bid to unseat former nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. John Tierney of Salem in the 2014 Democratic primary. "And the reception we get on the ground continues to be very strong."
'Learned so much to bring back'
Moulton spoke by phone Thursday, the day former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper bowed out of the race. Moulton said a governor of a western state should be a voice that is heard on the debate stage.
"I like Gov. Hickenlooper. I think he has a lot to add to the conversation and I'm sorry to see him get out," Moulton said.
However, with Trump throwing up so much flak, he said, it can be hard to get attention.
"I'm just not running the kind of campaign where I'm catering to the next viral moment on social media. I'm meeting voters on the ground, taking a more traditional approach to just meeting voters where they are and hearing their concerns," Moulton said.
Should he fail to win the nomination, he said, the experience will still benefit his current constituents.
"I've learned so much to bring back home," Moulton said. "If I end up getting out, and I'm running for Congress again, I can't tell you how much I've learned."
On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Moulton said, he visited the Veterans Community Project with fellow veteran Jason Kander in Kansas City, Missouri. The program aims to get homeless veterans off the street through the use of "tiny houses," where they can live, get career counseling and can get back on their feet.
"And I love the idea of finding a place to do that back home in Massachusetts," Moulton said.
Congressional race, campaign changes
"At the end of the day, if I don't break out some time in the future, then I will just politely step out of the race," Moulton added later. "I'm very excited to run for re-election in the 6th District if that's what happens."
He won't have an easy go of it. To candidates, Jamie Zahlaway Belsito of Topsfield and Salem Ward 3 City Councilor Lisa Peterson, have announced challenges in the Democratic primary.
However, Moulton called an Aug. 7 Washington Post story saying he was scaling back his campaign staff "patently false."
"They reported two weeks ago that we were cutting half our staff, and that's not true," he said. "I think they got very old news about a reshuffling we did around bringing in a new campaign manager."
Moulton said it was always his intent to bring in a new campaign manager, since Jim Mathenson, the launch campaign manager, teaches at Harvard Business School, and he had to go back to teach. Marie Harf, the former deputy campaign manager, took over and the campaign made changes around that move, he said.
"We are constantly making changes to, you know, adapt to the situation and to better orient the team. We let some people go, we also hired some new people."
The deputy political director moved on and the campaign hired someone above him, a full-time political director, Moulton said.
Moulton's spokesman, Matt Corridoni, said in an email when Adnan Mohamed left, the campaign brought in Julie Heinz as political director.
"We’ve had some staff restructuring, as all campaigns do. We still have staff and volunteers on the ground in (New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada) and at headquarters."
"I'm just doing this because I think it's the best way I can serve the country," he said. "We've got to beat Trump. And, I know there is a lot of anxiety in the party about whether we've found the right nominee to do that."
The role of arts and music
During his car ride north, Moulton said he had just come from an arts forum with several hundred Iowans that included Ben Folds of Ben Folds Five, where they had a great discussion on the role of arts in America.
"They wanted to hear about how I think about funding the National Endowment for the Arts, and what they can do. I spoke a lot about the role the NEA has in arts therapy for veterans," said Moulton, who said art therapy has helped veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress. The four-tour Marine Corps Iraq War veteran has opened up about his own struggle with post-traumatic stress as he makes mental health a priority.
He spoke about the critical need for art and music in the public education system.
Moulton, 40, who graduated from Harvard University in 2001, said he would not be in politics if it was not for his time spent in the Marine Corps. But, his desire to serve was sparked by his mentor, the Rev. Peter Gomes at Memorial Church at Harvard, a church which was dedicated in memory of students who died in World War I.
"But I wouldn't have been in church if not for playing the organ, that's a part of the story I don't often share but it's a way of saying I literally would not be here, in Congress or let alone as a presidential candidate, if not for the role the arts played in my own life," Moulton said.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-338-2673, eforman@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews.
