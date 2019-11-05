Pence to speak at New Hampshire political forum

BOSTON — Vice President Mike Pence will visit New Hampshire later this week to speak at a forum that has recently been dominated by Democrats hoping to evict him and President Donald Trump from the White House.
Pence, the former governor of Indiana, is scheduled to speak Thursday afternoon as part of the Politics & Eggs series hosted by The New England Council and The New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.
Politics & Eggs is a popular campaign trail stop for presidential candidates and recently has featured a string of Democratic presidential candidates.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who is running as a Republican against Trump, has also addressed the forum this cycle.
Unless Trump or the Republican Party opts to drop Pence from the ticket, he is expected to be Trump's vice presidential running mate in 2020.
In August, Pence attended a fundraiser on Nantucket, where he was greeted on the tarmac by Gov. Charlie Baker. The governor and Pence discussed the federal review of offshore wind projects like Vineyard Wind and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
Pence is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. at Saint Anselm College's New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester, New Hampshire.
