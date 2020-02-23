Where, when to vote early on Cape Ann

The presidential primary election is March 3, and local municipal clerks invite voters registered in their communities to take advantage of early voting opportunities This Monday through Friday.
Registered voters have the option to request an early voting ballot through the mail and the application can be found on the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website, http://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele. Deadline to submit an application to mail an early voting ballot is Friday at noon.
Deadline to early vote in person is 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Besides presidential candidates, Cape Anners will also be choosing state and town committee members on their respective ballots; Democratic, Republican, Libertarian or Green Rainbow.
Voter registration deadline was Feb. 12. Residents with a valid state driver's license may check their voting status online at www.registertovoteMA.com.
Absentee voting is also available. If you will be absent from Cape Ann on March 3, you can apply for an absentee ballot to be delivered to you or you can vote in person at your city or town hall. Absentee ballots are available now. Deadline to vote by absentee ballot in person or to apply for an absentee ballot is Monday, March 2, at noon.
In Gloucester, early voting can take place at the city clerk’s office, City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., during regular business hours; Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Polls will be open for the March 3 presidential primary from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The polling places are:
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St. Extension.
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Veterans Memorial School, 11 Webster St.
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady of Good Voyage Church youth center, 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
In Rockport, early voting hours at the town clerk’s office in Town Hall, 34 Broadway, are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday, 8 to 1 p.m.
Voting on Election Day, March 3, takes place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Precinct 1, Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway; Precinct 2, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway; and Precinct 3, Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway.
Specimen ballots may be found at www.rockportma.gov/
In Essex, early voting hours at the town clerk’s office, Town Hall, 30 Martin St., are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. No application is necessary.
On March 3, polls at Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St., will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More information on voting and downloadable forms may be found at www.essexma.org/town-clerk. The town clerk’s office may be contacted at 978-768-7111 with questions or to get forms.
In Manchester, early voting will take place at the town clerk’s office at Town Hall, 10 Central St., during regular business hours Monday to Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and extended hours on Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Friday, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
On March 3, polls will be open at the gymnasium at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
