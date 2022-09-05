Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain. High near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.