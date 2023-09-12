In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Aug.31
10:46 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call on Traverse Street.
8:40 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Rogers Street.
Hypodermic needles were retrieved from Main Street at 9:17 a.m. and Rockport Road at 4:22 p.m. and disposed of safely.
4:19 p.m.: Police could not locate a report of a larceny from Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on School Street ar 11: 45 a.m., Cherry Street at 1:40 p.m., and Commercial Street at 4:06 p.m.
3:16 p.m.: Police took a report of a larceny.
3:07 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Veterans Way and Washington Street.
9:55 a.m.: Police took a report of a city ordinance violation on Prospect Street.
ESSEX
Monday, Sept. 11
6:39 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue, a citation was issued.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Traffic stops were conducted on John Wise Avenue at 6:19 a.m. and Southern Avenue at 5:05 p.m. Both drivers were issued citations.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Traffic stops were conducted on Eastern Avenue at 9:26 a.m. and 7:22 p.m., and at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Fire Road at 10:34 a.m. The three drivers received verbal warnings.
Friday, Sept. 8
8:11 p.m.: A report was made about an alleged threat at a John Wise Avenue address.
2:35 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Laurel Lane, a written warning was issued.
8:24 a.m.: A medical transport from a Conomo Point Road address was conducted.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Motor vehicle stops were conducted on John Wise Avenue at 5:23 p.m. and at the intersection at John Wise Avenue and Choate Street at 6:07 p.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
11:41 a.m.: A medical transport from a Soginese Road address was conducted.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Sept. 11
5:42 a.m.: After street lights were reported to be out at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Norwood Avenue, National Grid was notified.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Medical emergencies: Ambulance transport to a hospital was conducted from a Lattof Farm Circle address at 8:29 p.m. and a Broadway address at 11:31 p.m.
11:54 a.m.: After an alarm sounded at a Highview Road address, the Fire Department was dispatched.
11:18 a.m.: After a report about an animal at the intersection of King Street and Railroad Avenue, Animal Control was notified.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Medical emergencies: Ambulance transport to a hospital was conducted from a South Street address at 2:40 a.m. and a High Street Court address at 1:03 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
3:15 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from an Evans Way address.
10 a.m.: Bad road conditions were reported at the intersection of Main Street and Springfield Court.
8:15 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a School Street address.