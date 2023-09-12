In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Thursday, Aug.31

10:46 a.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call on Traverse Street.

8:40 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Rogers Street.

Hypodermic needles were retrieved from Main Street at 9:17 a.m. and Rockport Road at 4:22 p.m. and disposed of safely.

4:19 p.m.: Police could not locate a report of a larceny from Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue.

Crashes with property damage only were reported on School Street ar 11: 45 a.m., Cherry Street at 1:40 p.m., and Commercial Street at 4:06 p.m.

3:16 p.m.: Police took a report of a larceny.

3:07 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Veterans Way and Washington Street.

9:55 a.m.: Police took a report of a city ordinance violation on Prospect Street.

ESSEX

Monday, Sept. 11

6:39 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue, a citation was issued.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Traffic stops were conducted on John Wise Avenue at 6:19 a.m. and Southern Avenue at 5:05 p.m. Both drivers were issued citations.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Traffic stops were conducted on Eastern Avenue at 9:26 a.m. and 7:22 p.m., and at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Fire Road at 10:34 a.m. The three drivers received verbal warnings.

Friday, Sept. 8

8:11 p.m.: A report was made about an alleged threat at a John Wise Avenue address.

2:35 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Laurel Lane, a written warning was issued.

8:24 a.m.: A medical transport from a Conomo Point Road address was conducted.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Motor vehicle stops were conducted on John Wise Avenue at 5:23 p.m. and at the intersection at John Wise Avenue and Choate Street at 6:07 p.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.

11:41 a.m.: A medical transport from a Soginese Road address was conducted.

ROCKPORT

Monday, Sept. 11

5:42 a.m.: After street lights were reported to be out at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Norwood Avenue, National Grid was notified.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Medical emergencies: Ambulance transport to a hospital was conducted from a Lattof Farm Circle address at 8:29 p.m. and a Broadway address at 11:31 p.m.

11:54 a.m.: After an alarm sounded at a Highview Road address, the Fire Department was dispatched.

11:18 a.m.: After a report about an animal at the intersection of King Street and Railroad Avenue, Animal Control was notified.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Medical emergencies: Ambulance transport to a hospital was conducted from a South Street address at 2:40 a.m. and a High Street Court address at 1:03 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

3:15 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from an Evans Way address.

10 a.m.: Bad road conditions were reported at the intersection of Main Street and Springfield Court.

8:15 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a School Street address.

