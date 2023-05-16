MANCHESTER — The town’s registered voters head to the polls to choose town leaders Tuesday.
Polls for all registered resident voters will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
Contested races are for the Select and Planning Boards.
Select Board Ann W. Harrison and John Round hope to keep their seats another years but face a challenge by newcomer Karen Bennett.
Competing for two, three-year Planning Board seats are incumbent Christopher Olney, Martin Edward Flood, Donna L. Furse, and Susan Hanson-Philbrick, who was appointed to the board last fall by Select Board members.
As results for the Manchester election will be announced after the Times’ print deadline for the next day’s paper, look for the results soonest online at gloucestertimes.com, and in print in Thursday’s edition.