A night of civility among potential Gloucester school leaders shown brightly on the incumbents, who were able to speak words of wisdom from an experience unlike any other.
“The way this community pulled together this past year was remarkable,” incumbent Laura Wiessen said of the global COVID-19 pandemic. “On the School Committee, this required a lot of listening and a lot of asking questions ... and above all, respect for each other and the process.”
Incumbent Samantha Verga Watson couldn’t agree more, saying that “as a district, we overcame a lot of really tough conversations (during COVID) that felt like life and death.”
“We can absolutely overcome any other difficult task,” she added.
Incumbent Kathy Clancy referenced the process of hiring a superintendent — Ben Lummis — during the pandemic and how the community rallied together to put children first in all of their decisions.
For those who were new to the stage, a similar sentiment of gratitude and togetherness was shared.
“As a parent, I am grateful of what (the school district) has achieved,” Richard Roberts said. “Our frontline teachers have gone out of their way to help with the circumstances.”
He did note that school leaders should relook at policy — he did not specify which policy — because kids are “falling through the cracks.”
When candidate Tom Stein and his wife decided whether or not to put their daughter into Gloucester’s preschool, they felt more assured to do so because they had confidence in the district.
“We knew she needed it and I am very happy we did,” he said. “I came away feeling proud of the school district.”
He noted that as a teacher himself, he is no stranger to hybrid and online classes and is eager to share his knowledge and expertise of how the school district can move forward in a new normal.
Bill Melvin acknowledged that he can often be wary of how things are done. But one thing is for certain: “Gloucester did a phenomenal job,” he said of the district’s actions during the pandemic.
As a coach, the candidate saw firsthand the effort put into the schools to make it a safer place.
Melvin added that decisions are not made in a vacuum and he is eager to learn from those who might know more than him as they work together to improve the schools.
School consolidation
As the school district forges ahead in the consolidation of its elementary schools, most candidates agreed that it was a good idea to combine Beeman and Plum Cove elementary schools.
While Melvin doesn’t think that a new school is going to improve test scores and that a positive learning environment comes from the people who inhabit the space, many of the district’s schools are “tired.”
“What about the kids who are on the lower end of the spectrum and in need of assistance?” he noted. “A new school with the right resources is a step in the right direction.
Watson noted it is important for the school district to keeping moving forward with the plan that it committed to in 2015.
“I have every confidence that Plum Cove and Beeman can work together to make the magic happen,” she said.
Watson agreed with Melvin, noting the School Committee needs to think about the resources that a new school will provide for the sake of the students and teachers.
Wiessen referred to the lack of a free-standing library as one reason why the districts need to start planning for a new school.
“All of our kids deserve to have a library,” she said.
Stein, who hadn’t been able to attend the first School Committee debate last week, is excited for the new school buildings.
“My goal, if I become a School Committee member, will be to work with the mayor and all of the other members of the committee to find the right solutions and try to do what is right for the community,” he said.
Clancy noted that over the years, some of the most common complaints committee members get from the community are about quality of the school buildings.
So as they look to build better quality schools, she said, they were excited to get 100% of teachers sign on and show support for the future of Gloucester public schools.
“That is how desperately they wanted this,” she said.
The only candidate to push back on school consolidation was Roberts, who believes that it would hurt the demographic of children.
“Small classes are better opportunity for kids to have one-on-one ... low student and teacher ratio makes learning more intimate and personalized,” he said.
Roberts also noted that building new schools diminishes the green space in the city.
“Before anything, we need to do a comprehensive traffic study,” he said.
Mental health, controversy
As the candidates continued discussion about anxiety in the classroom, Wiessen was quick to note the role of the School Committee is not to make educational decisions.
“We hire a superintendent and he is in charge of educational decisions,” she said.
As the school leaders work on the budget, she noted, they can keep the mission in mind when brining new positions in to aid with social emotional learning and mental health.
Clancy agreed, echoing the fact that they have been hiring to meet the needs of students and teachers.
When thinking about how the School Committee is responsible for navigating controversial topics, Keith Mineo noted it is all about how things are framed.
“That is the delicate balance,” he said. “A lot of topics have bee politicized and that is a shame.”
Roberts believes it is paramount to have healthy dialogue in the classroom without political input and interpretation from educators.
“Students are coming from all varying beliefs,” he said.
Stein stands firm that a School Committee member should be a role model on how discussion is supposed to be had and how problem solving is conducted.
“It is important that I am a role model and they have to engage to students and think critically,” he said.
Melvin admitted that when he decided to run for School Committee, he wasn’t as up to speed as he thought he was.
“It has really been an engaging process,” he smiled.
He added when it comes to having difficult conversations, he recognizes people are coming from different perspectives and students can often be under a lot of stress.
“I think a lot of it is self-induced as the world seems to be in a transitional time,” he said. “I think that there is a role in the schools to play and they can certainly help in (anxiety and difficult conversations).”
On the importance of dialogue, Watson had one question: “Would we rather our students engage in respectful disagreement moderated by a teacher in our public schools or be online on social media in an echo chamber engaging in what I would define as a really unhealthy dialogue?”
“We need to try to teach our kids to parse through the noise,” she said of social media. “There is so much noise ... our job is to model (critical thinking).”
Mineo is focused on teaching kids on how to think, not what to think.
“We are lifelong learners. The moment you stop learning is the moment you start to die,” he said. “It is sink or swim.”
Spending and the taxpayer
When translating that into how the district spends its money, Mineo said, committee members have to “spend wisely and think critically.”
He expressed concerns over the quality of the St. Ann’s building where the Veterans Memorial Elementary School community is housed while their new building is under construction.
Roberts said trades need to be the focus of expenditures, emphasizing the key to retention is providing opportunities that will equip students for the world after school.
“We as a community must motivate our students to work hard,” he said.
Stein sees the action of paying taxes as a “good problem” and that School Committee members can’t forget they also represent the residents.
Watson noted “every kid can learn, but every kid comes to that building with a different story.”
And with that in mind, she said, School Committee members need to be ready to come with the resources and staff to meet them where they are at.
“It is our job as a district to recognize those barriers and provide the resources to remove them,” Watson added.
She added state and federal funding should not be put towards reoccurring costs.
Wiessen agreed, on multiple fronts.
“Children come in to the world with innate sense of wonder and curiosity,” she said, noting they can use money to assist children in pursuing their passions and building on lessons that maybe need some more resources.
Voters will pick six of the seven candidates to be School Committee members during Gloucester’s general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
