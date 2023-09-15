A Preliminary Election mayoral debate sponsored by the nonpartisan Cape Ann Political Action Committee on Wednesday night had 150 people packing the second-floor lecture hall at Gloucester High School.
Candidates fielded questions on a variety of topics, from vaccine and mask mandates to the future of the seaport’s waterfront, in advance of the upcoming Preliminary Election on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Taking part were three of the four candidates for mayor: Ward 2 City Councilor Tracy O’Neil, former city Health Director Mary Ellen Rose and perennial mayoral candidate Francisco Sclafani.
Mayor Greg Verga was at the high school, but he was attending a regular School Committee meeting being held in the library.
The roughly two-hour debate, moderated by Manchester-by-the-Sea Planning Board member and attorney Christina Delisio, was taped to be broadcast by 1623 Studios.
Delisio asked questions during the first hour of the debate, after which candidates fielded questions from the audience.
“I don’t think I would have to tell anyone to inject something into their body,” said O’Neil, on a question about mask and vaccine mandates. “I just don’t. That’s just wrong. If you want a vaccine, get a vaccine. If you don’t want a vaccine, don’t get a vaccine … I hope I would never have to force anyone to inject anything.”
Her stance was the same for masks.
“These are things you have to discuss with your doctor and your family, not the government. This is government overreach,” O’Neil said to applause.
“So mandating masking and vaccines have had their time and place throughout history,” said Rose, who has a doctorate in health education. “Should it ever become within my authority as mayor to mandate a vaccine or a mask, then I will cross that bridge when I came to it, however, I can’t imagine I will ever have that kind of authority on a local level.
“If it becomes law where we are required to follow it, whether or not it is enforced it may be our local jurisdiction. But when it comes to this country, and the last time I checked we are all free to do as we please. Your best bet is to educate yourself as to why we have vaccines and why you may be asked to wear a mask.”
“Our administration,” Sclafani said, “will focus on our primary objective which will be to retake both of our community hospitals, Addison Gilbert and Cable Memorial hospitals back by eminent domain … If we are successful in bringing back both of our community hospitals by eminent domain we’ll bring back two — right now there’s none — two intensive fully-staffed intensive care units. Vote for me — the life you save may be your own or somebody you love.”
Candidates were also asked about their vision for the city’s waterfront.
“My vision is basically to use our waterfront to the best of its ability,” Rose said. “We have limitations as to what we can use it for now. I think it’s important we understand them and allow the business owners that own the waterfront to actually put some money into their property with the knowledge that whatever money they put in, they will get a return on their investment.
“As it stands now it’s cost-prohibitive for them to do anything with their waterfront because they are so limited in what they can do. Does that mean I want recreational boating from end to end of the city? Absolutely not. Does that mean I’m going to bring back the fishing industry the way it was when I grew up? As much as I wish, that’s not going to happen.”
Sclafani said, “The best improvement we could ever do to the waterfront would be to move the state boat ramp to the State Fish Pier,” he said of the Dun Fudgin state boat ramp adjacent to Gloucester High. He said now, when someone launches a boat and wants to get to the Outer Harbor, the Blynman Bridge has to go up, and that backs up traffic. “If you had it at the State Fish Pier … as soon as they launch the boat, the boat would be in the Outer Harbor and then you wouldn’t have to lift the bridge.”
O’Neil said, “I do know that fishing will not come back to the way it used to be, but we need more profit, more for-profit businesses on the waterfront. We should work with GMGI (Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute) to get more for-profit businesses on the waterfront. I would also petition the state, possibly with the city of New Bedford, to ease some of the restrictions of fishermen and lobstermen.”
Rose rebutted that “with regard to the property that we own on the waterfront as a city, it’s important that we use that asset properly. If we give that asset away to a nonprofit that is non-revenue producing, we are basically, again, giving away our assets and not getting anything in return.
“As good as GMGI’s intention, mission and outlook is, it is not producing revenue for this city. That is a big waste of your tax dollars and your assets. I firmly believe that the area (the waterfront I-4,C-2 lot on Rogers Street), I call it R2-D2 only because it’s easier, should be something that will benefit this city and at the very least produce revenue for us so that we can reduce our taxes.”
O’Neil said, “As I said before we need to bring in for-profit businesses. I call it I-4, C3PO. Anything that goes in that location needs to be for-profit. Needs to be water-dependent.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.