Recount results: O'Neil tops ticket

Tracy O’Neil will represent her Ward 2 neighbors in Gloucester’s City Hall when the calendar turns to the new year.
A recount conducted by City Clerk on Wednesday showed O’Neil beating incumbent Ward 2 City Councilor Barry Pett by two votes.
Neither O’Neil nor Pett returned the Times’ request for comment Thursday morning.
The call for a recount was filed by Pett, who lost to O’Neil by three votes during the general elections on Nov. 2.
This was O’Neil’s first time running for city politics as she has focused on her fitness studio since 1996.
When she first pulled ballot nomination papers, O’Neil said that she was running “to represent the specific needs and priorities of her neighborhood.” She told the Times that she is focused on advocating for the people’s voice to be heard on issues such as paving and sidewalk repairs.
She said she believes that her community on Portuguese Hill will not receive its fair share of attention until one of its residents become a member of the council.
The new councilor will be sworn in with other incoming elected officials on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. in Kyrouz Auditorium at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.