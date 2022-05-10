ROCKPORT — By late Tuesday afternoon, around a quarter of the town's 6,030 registered voters had participated in this year's town election.
In the ballot's only contested race, Assistant Town Clerk Melanie Waddell and former Rockport Housing Authority Chairman Jonathan Ring are vying to become the next town clerk.
The lone ballot question asks voters to approve a Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion to raise the budget for the proposed new Public Works facility. The additional $5 million will cover the material and labor costs that increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of 4:30 p.m., 412 of 1,485 registered Precinct 1 voters, 528 of 2,124 registered Precinct 2 voters and 583 of 2,421 registered Precinct 3 voters had submitted their ballots at the polls.
"Everyone's been really excited," said Lynda DeCourcy, an election volunteer at Precinct Two. "They've all been in a good mood. I think everyone's been enjoying the weather today."
Precinct Three volunteers Linda Rowell and Judy Harris said they had been busy all day dealing with the steady stream of voters.
"It's been extremely busy," said volunteer Chris Christopher at Precinct One. "Usually there are breaks between people coming in, but there hasn't been a break so far."
Polls close at 8 Tuesday night. Polls are Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway, for Precinct 1; St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, for Precinct 2; and Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, for Precinct 3.
For more information, visit www.rockportma.gov/town-clerk.