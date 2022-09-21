ROCKPORT— The public is invited to listen to Libertarian candidate for state treasurer Cris Crawford talk about her vision for the job this Saturday.
Crawford will be speaking at the Rockport Republican Town Committee meeting, which will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 in the conference room at the Rockport Police station, 168 Main St.
As it stands, Crawford is the only candidate running against incumbent Democrat Deb Goldberg. There is no Republican challenger on the ballot.
As a Libertarian, Crawford is also a strong believer in limited government and accounting for the use of tax dollars.
This event is free to the public.
To learn more about the Rockport Republican Town Committee visit its Facebook page.
Questions may be directed to Jonathan Ring at J_ring@hotmail.com.