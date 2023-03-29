ROCKPORT — Bob Visnick first led Town Meeting as moderator in September 2006, and over his 17-year tenure he has grown to love serving the town.
That love made Visnick’s recent decision to step aside no easy task.
“It was a very, very tough decision because I loved doing it,” said Visnick on Monday. “I (decided not to run for reelection) because our firm (Cape Ann Law) is so busy and it was hard to spend the time needed for Town Meeting. It was hard to divide my attention.”
This Saturday’s annual Town Meeting at Rockport High School on Saturday, April 1, beginning at 8:30 a.m., will be his last.
“I just feel so honored and so blessed to have had this role for so long,” he said.
In the meantime, attorney Brian H. Sullivan and former Town Clerk Patricia E. Brown have qualified to appear on the ballot for the May 9 town election to succeed Visnick as moderator.
“It’s good for the town to get a new person (to serve as moderator),” Visnick said.
Visnick said politics has changed in Rockport, mirroring to some degree the change in politics across the nation.
He said the trend has not been positive.
“I think that we do better than national politics,” he said. “But I see a little more anger and little less civility at the local level.”
Connecting to residents
In a letter to residents, to appear in the Town Meeting booklet, Visnick said the 17 years he has served as moderator have passed quickly.
“As I prepare for the upcoming meeting, I find myself understanding why people use the word ‘bittersweet’ at times of change,” he writes. “It has finally sunk in I will be stepping down from a position that I love in a town that I cherish. It has been a contemplative time for me.
“The fact that I make the occasional ‘dad joke’ might belie the fact that I take this responsibility incredibly seriously and I feel intense pressure to do it correctly.”
Visnick has worked hard to avoid being seen as supporting or not supporting any article on the agenda.
“In fact, I’ve hoped that people don’t even know my opinions on issues,” he writes. “I’m very glad that voting clickers allow us to keep our votes confidential.”
Visnick said democracies all over the world are under pressure and that includes small towns that rely on open Town Meetings.
“I have confidence in all of you and I know that you will continue to respect differing viewpoints and engage in civil and respectful debate coming up with appropriate decisions for the town,” he writes.
He said ultimately, whoever follows in his footsteps will need to be true to themselves, just like he has attempted to do through the years.
“I will always tell the stupid dad jokes,” he said.
Visnick thanked voters in advance of Town Meeting.
“I love the fact that you care enough to come to a long meeting and sit in uncomfortable chairs in a room that has horrible acoustics and is either too hot or too cold,” he writes. “I cherish the energy and passion that you all bring to your important work as legislators.”
Keeping involved
Besides his law firm — Cape Ann Law focuses on real estate, elder law, estate planning and corporate law — Visnick is a member of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, serving on its Government Affairs Committee, and is a past director of the chamber Rockport division.
Visnick, who as raised on Cape Ann and has deep roots in the community, also serves as corporate member of the Board of Directors of the Education Foundation of Rockport and is a former director of Temple Ahavat Achim and the Rockport Housing Partnership.
He is a 1984 graduate, cum laude, of Suffolk University Law School. In addition, he is retired as lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps, having worked as a prosecutor, defense counsel, military judge and educator.
“I spent a lot of time on active duty teaching about democratic principles,” said Visnick.
Visnick pointed to his and Sullivan’s similar experience as instructors at the Naval Justice School and also at the Defense Institute of International Legal Studies.
But he did not want to endorse either Sullivan or Brown.
“I think that either one of them would be a wonderful moderator,” said Visnick. “I think they bring different skills and different backgrounds to the position. I would give whoever wins the information I’ve gathered over the years.”
