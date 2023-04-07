ROCKPORT — The run for moderator will feature two seasoned Rockport fixtures in May’s town election.
Attorney Brian H. Sullivan and former Town Clerk Patricia E. Brown will appear on the ballot, according to Town Clerk Melanie Waddell. Thursday at 5 p.m. was the last day and hour to file withdrawals of or objections to nomination papers, according to the town’s website, www.rockportma.gov.
Surprising some political watchers in town, longtime Moderator Bob Visnick decided earlier this month not to run.
Voters will have until 5 p.m. April 29 to register for Rockport’s annual town election, which will take place Tuesday, May 9.
For the immediate future, the next Town Moderator and the fate of Brown and Sullivan will be decided by Rockport voters.
Patricia Brown
Brown considered making a bid for moderator when she learned Visnick was stepping down after serving for 17 years.
“He did a great job,” said Brown. “I’ve worked with him for many years as town clerk. I figured I’d throw my hat into the ring. It was a way of volunteering and doing something I’m qualified at doing. I’ve worked in Town Hall for 23 years.”
Brown points to her experience in public life in Rockport — five years as administrative assistant to the Select Board, five years as assistant town clerk followed by 13 years as town clerk. Recently, she has worked as interim town clerk in Wenham.
Brown said if she were to win, her aim would be to foster professionalism, courtesy and fairness at Town Meeting.
As for the question about whether the climate of politics in Rockport has grown sour of late, Brown again emphasized the need for “cooperation with all parties involved.”
But she admits the political discourse in Rockport has, at times, reared its ugly head. Recall petitions recently offered are prime examples of this, Brown said.
“I feel it’s not positive toward elected officials,” she said.
“So, there is discord there with things like recall (petitions) and term limits showing a negativity toward elected officials.”
Regarding her competitor in the race, Brian Sullivan, Brown had little to say.
“He’s his own person,” she said. “He needs to speak for himself.”
Brown said there a number of factors that lead to her living in Rockport for the past 43 years. Two are the good public schools in town — both of her boys attended Rockport schools — and the Atlantic Ocean, she said.
“The ocean changes constantly,” Brown said. “Plus, it’s my home. I wouldn’t live anywhere else. I know a lot of people and people are friendly. Everything about it is great.”
Brian Sullivan
For his part, Sullivan said he has long considered the idea of serving as moderator.
“I think I’ve always been a Town Meeting advocate,” said Sullivan. “I understand the position will be open so it’s an appropriate time.”
Sullivan pointed to his background serving on the School Committee and the Bylaws Committee as reasons voters should back his campaign.
“The position is about facilitating a good discussion and making sure the meeting moves along efficiently and that people have an opportunity to be heard,” he said.
“I think that Bob (Visnick) did a great job,” said Sullivan. “The meetings have improved with the use of technology.”
Sullivan was referring to the use of handheld “clickers” used by Town Meeting voters as helping facilitate more efficient meeting votes.
“The meetings before that took longer by necessity,” said Sullivan.
Asked to characterize the political climate in town, Sullivan avoided any critical remarks.
“Rockport is a town with a lot of interested citizens,” he said.
Pointing to Brown, his competitor in the race, Sullivan said voters will have choices.
“Pat has been serving the town for a long time,” he said. “Pat has served the town for many, many years. I think the town has excellent choices.”
Other contested races
Other contested races on the town election ballot are for selectmen and the Housing Authority.
In the selectmen’s race, town businessmen and former firefighters Frank Favaloro and Jack Porter will face incumbent Selectmen Ross Brackett and Selectman Paul Murphy for the two open seats
Peter Norman Souza Jr. and Jonathan E. Ring are running for a seat on the Housing Authority to be vacated by outgoing member John Knowlton.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.