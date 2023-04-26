ROCKPORT — The two incumbents running for reelection to the Select Board faced off against their two challengers during a debate held Tuesday at Rockport Public Library, answering questions about the town’s sewer issues and waterfront in face of climate change, among others.
About 100 spectators crowded into the library’s Brenner Room for the debate, which was sponsored by the Cape Ann chapter of the League of Women Voters.
The incumbents, Ross Brackett and Paul Murphy, faced challengers and former town firefighters Frank Favaloro and John “Jack” Porter. The debate will be televised by 1623 Studios.
The town election is slated for Tuesday, May 9. Early voting will start Monday, May 1, at Town Hall, 34 Broadway.
Gloucester resident Hannah Kimberley, president of the Cape Ann chapter of the League of Women Voters, moderated the debate.
Porter, who recently came down with COVID-19, participated via a Zoom link. Technical problems with the broadcast, including audio feedback, delayed the debate for a few moments. He could be seen on a television monitor to the right of the seated candidates.
ARPA funding
The first question put to the candidates was how they believed the $2,176,640 in ARPA (American Rescue Plan) funding the town received believed the money should be spent.
“I’d like to see some of those funds go to the School Department, some go to infrastructure and some go to the business owners,” Murphy said. “They got hurt significantly and I’d like to see the money go there.”
Murphy also said some ARPA funds should be directed to workers on the waterfront.
Brackett said the money should be spent for infrastructure needs, adding the town plans to survey residents about how they think the money should best be used.
“We want to hear from the public and we’ll have discussions on the board,” Brackett said.
Favaloro said some of the money should be spent to pay for pandemic-related items.
“Or it could be spending on infrastructure, from roads to the schools,” he said. “It’s a board of five and you have to agree on everything.”
Porter said some ARPA money should be directed to repairs needed at Long Beach and some to the School Department.
“All of our town employees worked through this thing and they really didn’t get anything out of it,” said Porter of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s really a small amount of money for a large set of problems.”
Climate change and the waterfront
The third question posed by Kimberley related to climate change and what long-range planning is necessary to maintain the town’s waterfront infrastructure.
She asked: “Do you support planning to retreat from some locations?”
“Global warming and climate change is affecting the town,” said Murphy. “We have to work closely with the Conservation Commission to make sure we are being good stewards to the town of Rockport.”
Favaloro said long-range planning is needed in response to the problems associated with climate change.
“Rockport needs to work with Gloucester,” he said. “We all need to work together to make sure the infrastructure is maintained before Mother Nature takes care of it. It’s a very complicated thing.”
For his part, Porter said a closer look needs to be taken at coastal areas such as Bearskin Neck and Back Beach. He said federal and state funds should be obtained to mitigate possible erosion and flooding issues.
“It’s too early to retreat and give up the beach,” he said. “We need to look at ways we can mitigate that. We need to act on this. We can’t just keep kicking the can down the road.”
Brackett said consideration of any grants available at the state and federal level is important.
“That’s going to be our best bet, through the grants,” he said. “The best bet is to work with the state.”
Sewage problems at Dock Square
The candidates were asked what is needed for the town’s sewage system, in light of a recent sewage overflow at the Dock Square pump station. The overflow resulted in thousands of gallons of sewage being dumped into Rockport Harbor.
Favaloro said he remembers the pump station being built.
“The one downtown is getting older and they’re having trouble with that,” he said. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done. There are a lot of problems down there. We’re going to have to work on that soon.”
Murphy emphasized the issue needs to be addressed as soon as possible.
“The problem is real and we have to make sure we deal with it,” said Murphy. “I know a lot of gallons of sewage went into the harbor and that’s not a good thing. We’ll have to deal with that as a town. We have to deal with it.”
Brackett pointed to a measure approved by Town Meeting that calls for a study of the matter.
“It’s going to look at the issues,” he said. “Down the road, we’ll have to put a new system in place.”
Porter suggested one solution to the problem is to potentially become part of a regional wastewater system with Gloucester.
“I think we need to look at (a regional agreement) as well as repairing what we have,” he said. “It’s going to keep happening.”
Bettering the board
The candidates were asked what specific changes need to be made to improve the way the Board of Selectmen functions.
“Of course there are complaints,” said Murphy. “That’s a great part of democracy. We hear complaints from citizens on a regular basis.”
Murphy pointed to one improvement made by the board — Zoom meetings. He said prior to Zoom meetings only a handful of people might attend a board meeting. But he estimated between 65 and 70 might be watching any Zoom broadcast.
Plus, he said the town will soon introduce a new website that aims to improve on the existing one (www.rockportma.gov).
“I think that’s going to improve communication,” he said.
Brackett said the biggest challenge for selectmen is communication.
“It’s getting the word out to the public,” he said.
Porter echoed the need for better communication by the selectmen.
“I don’t know what to do about it,” he said. “I’m not on the board. But they need to get more information out. I can’t believe we can’t come up with a better way.”
Favaloro said the board needs to do a better job at being transparent.
“I believe in hybrid meetings,” he said. “The selectmen need to get the people to pay attention to what they’re doing. I believe that transparency is a big issue.”
The candidates
Brackett, co-owner of Brother’s Brew Coffee Shop on Main Street, is seeking a second term. He spent his first addressing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and assisting the transition of new leadership in the Public Works and Fire departments.
He is a 2008 graduate of Rockport High School and majored in business management in college. Brackett has served as board president of the Rockport Exchange, which hosts the farmers market and events to celebrate the town’s community and culture.
Murphy retired last year after a 32-year career in education as a social studies teacher then as a middle-school administrator. He is now working for the non-profit Action Inc., supervising a program that assists students age 16 to 24 in preparing for the General Educational Development exam.
Murphy served on the Rockport School Committee before being elected to the Board of Selectmen in 2011.
Favaloro is a lifetime resident of Rockport, who founded and has operated the J M Walsh oil company for 23 years. Favaloro is an assistant Boy Scout leader, and recently retired from the Rockport Fire Department after 27 years as a volunteer, eventually obtaining the rank of captain, where he was responsible for training new recruits.
He negotiated with the Board of Selectmen over the firefighters’ needs and requests, which spurred him to run for the board.
Porter has lived in Rockport since 1974 and served on the Rockport Fire Department for 40 years, rising to the rank of assistant chief.
He owns and operates Sandy Bay Service Center and has taught automotive technology at Gloucester High School for 15 years. He also served on the committee that appointed Rockport’s first town administrator.
League of Women Voters
Members of the League of Women Voters created the debate questions but did not reveal them beforehand. No questions were taken from the audience.
Each candidate had the same opportunity to speak first, second and last on each of the questions. In addition, the moderator exercised her own discretion allowing additional rebuttal.
The debate was not aired live but videotaped by 1623 Studios, which plans to broadcast it several times before the election, and will be accessible on YouTube. Viewers may find the link and TV schedule at www.LWVcapeann.org.
The League of Women Voters is billed as a nonpartisan group that fosters informed and active participation of citizens in government.
“We do not support or oppose any individual candidate for public office,” said June Michaels, of the Cape Ann chapter of the League of Women Voters.
