ROCKPORT — The four candidates campaigning to win one of two seats on the Board of Selectmen will debate Tuesday evening.
The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann is sponsoring the live, public debate on Tuesday, April 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
The candidates — Frank Favaloro, Jack Porter and incumbents Paul Murphy and Ross Brackett — will answer questions posed by the league moderator on key issues.
All Rockport residents are encouraged to attend, but the debate will also be taped by 1623 Studios, aired several times before the election, and made be accessible on YouTube. You can find the link and TV schedule at LWVcapeann.org.
The election is Tuesday, May 9.