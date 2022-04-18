ROCKPORT — The two candidates running for town clerk this year will field questions from Rockport High School students at a debate next week.
Assistant Town Clerk Melanie Waddell and Rockport Housing Authority Chairman Jonathan Ring are both vying to be the next town clerk. It is the only contested race in this year’s election.
The debate will be held Wednesday, April 27, at 7 p.m. at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
In 2018, the state Legislature passed a bill that requires all high school history and social science curriculum to incorporate one student-led civics project. Rockport High School seniors Patrick Morin, Phoebe Twombly and Joshua Ferrill have chosen to base their project around municipal clerks.
To prepare for Wednesday’s event, the group interviewed Rockport Town Clerk Pat Brown, who is retiring this summer, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Gloucester City Clerk Joanne Senos.
Morin and Twombly could not be reached for comment on this story.
Thursday’s debate will feature a presentation on the roles of municipal clerks and will have questions for the candidates sprinkled throughout.
The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann assisted in organizing the event along with Rockport High history teacher Scott Larsen. Larsen did not respond to a request for comment on this story.
“This is the only contested race this year, and it presents a good opportunity to educate the public about the importance of the position, and the importance of local elections,” said LWVCA member June Michaels via email. “Some of the duties of town clerk —managing elections, proper handling and preservation of public documents — are subjects which have recently been in the news.”
Rockport’s Town Election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last day to register to vote is Wednesday, April 20, at 8 p.m.
