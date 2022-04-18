Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.