ROCKPORT —The Rockport High School student-led debate between the two candidates for town clerk scheduled for tonight has been canceled.
One of the people participating in the debate had fallen ill, said June Michaels of The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann, which worked with students to organize the event.
Michaels said she hopes to have the event rescheduled to next week either as a live event, studio taping, or Zoom teleconference call. More details are forthcoming.
The debate is part of a state-mandated civic project for high school students. It will feature a presentation outlining the various duties of municipal clerks with questions for the candidates sprinkled throughout.
Rockport Town Clerk Pat Brown is retiring this summer. Assistant Town Clerk Melanie Waddell and former Rockport Housing Authority Chairman Jonathan Ring are both vying to be the next town clerk. It is the only contested race in this year’s election.
Rockport’s Town Election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.