ROCKPORT — The town’s registered voters head to the polls to choose town leaders Tuesday, a day after Essex voters went to the polls.
Rockport polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 9 for voters in Precinct 1 at Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway; Precinct 2 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway; and Precinct 3 at the Community House, 58 Broadway.
Contested are races for selectmen, town moderator and Housing Authority.
Incumbent Selectmen Paul F. Murphy and Ross Charles Brackett are challenged by John “Jack” B. Porter and Franklyn J. “Frank” Favaloro, both Fire Department retirees. The two open selectmen terms are three years.
Attorney Brian H. Sullivan and former Town Clerk Patricia E. Brown are campaigning to be moderator for three years.
Peter Norman Souza Jr. and Jonathan E. Ring are seeking the five-year seat on Rockport Housing Authority.
As results for the Rockport election will be announced after the Times’ print deadline for the next day’s paper, look for the results soonest online at gloucestertimes.com, and in print in Thursday’s edition.