The unofficial results from Tuesday’s municipal elections are calling for a longtime School Committee member to reconsider her withdrawal from the race for re-election.
While School Committee member Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince announced in October that she would be withdrawing from the race for re-election, she was the fifth highest vote getter on Election Day with 3,731, or 11.64%, of votes.
Leading the pack were incumbents Samantha Watson with 5,760, or 17.97%, Kathleen Clancy with 5,200, or 16.22%, Laura Wiessen with 4,904, or 15.30%, and newcomer William Melvin with 3,801, or 11.86% of votes.
Even as the votes rolled in Tuesday night, Prince said she needs to take some time to think about what her next move will be.
“I put a lot of thought and consideration into my decision not to run for re-election,” Prince told the Times on Wednesday. “Since then the outreach to me to reconsider has been overwhelming and encouraging.”
“I have a lot to reflect upon and contemplate, and colleagues to talk to, before I make a final decision for what is best for me and the Gloucester community.”
When she announced her withdrawal from the race in mid-October, Prince said that her place is with family and friends and pursuing personal goals that have been put off for a long time.
Teixeira Prince has served on Gloucester’s School Committee since 2008, and advocates for high-achieving teaching and learning.
She also served from January 2010 to December 2018 on the 20-member Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical High School Committee, two years as chairperson.
As a 14-year member and current chair of the Gloucester School Committee’s Personnel Subcommittee, Prince has the responsibilities of negotiating fiscally responsible contracts in collective bargaining with teaching and support staff.
If Prince decides to stick to her original decision, newcomer Tom Stein would fill the sixth and final spot on the committee as he claimed 2,895, or 9.03%, of votes Tuesday night.
Richard Roberts finished seventh in the race for six seats, with 2,510, or 7.83%, of votes.
