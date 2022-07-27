ROCKPORT — Two Democrats squaring off in the state primary for Essex County sheriff are scheduled to take part in a candidates forum Thursday, July 28, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
The race is between incumbent Kevin Coppinger of Lynn and challenger Virginia Leigh, also of Lynn. Both are squaring off in the upcoming primary on Sept. 6. There are no nominations for a Republican for Essex County sheriff.
The in-person forum, sponsored by the Rockport Democratic Town Committee, will be broadcast on Zoom and posted to the YouTube page of 1623 Studios.
Leigh is a bilingual clinical social worker with 12 years of experience working in community health centers, detention centers and schools, according to her campaign website. She earned her Master of Social Work in Clinical Social Work from Simmons College, cofounded a medical legal partnership in Brockton, and shortly after starting work at the Lynn Community Health Center, she co-founded and led a coalition of more than 30 community organizations supporting immigrant families in Lynn.
Coppinger has served as Essex County’s Sheriff since January 2017. He was Lynn’s police chief from 2009 to 2017, according to his campaign website. He rose through the ranks of the Lynn Police department after transferring as a patrol officer from Lynnfield to Lynn in 1985. He has been the department’s deputy chief in charge of administration and deputy chief in charge of operations.
His education includes a Master of Arts degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College and a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Northeastern University. Coppinger’s campaign website lists a number of endorsements, including those of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and state Rep. Ann Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester.
