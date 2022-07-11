SJC rejects challenge to mail, early voting

BOSTON — The state's highest court tossed out a lawsuit by the Massachusetts Republican Party challenging a new law authorizing mail and early voting.
In an order posted Monday, the Supreme Judicial Court denied a request for an injunction blocking the new VOTES Act from going into effect for the Sept. 6 primary, saying a "full opinion explaining the court's reasoning will follow in due course."
The lawsuit, filed by Massachusetts Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons, argued that several sections of the law are unconstitutional, including mail and early voting and changes to polling station buffer zones.
MassGOP asked justices to grant an injunction against using mail and early voting in the fall primary and general elections.
In arguments before the court last week, MassGOP's attorney Michael Walsh argued the Legislature overstepped its authority when it voted to make early and mail voting a permanent feature of the state’s election system.
He cited a 1917 amendment to the state Constitution that only allows voters to cast mail or "absentee ballots" if they are disabled, out of town at the time of the election, or if they have religious objections to voting in person.
But justices appeared skeptical — at times even confused — about many of the arguments in the legal challenge. Chief Justice Scott Kafker at one point said he "didn't understand" some of the plaintiff's arguments.
The new law, which was pushed through the Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, allows registered citizens to vote by mail for any federal, state or local primary election.
It also sets aside two weeks of early in-person voting ahead of state elections and one week for presidential or state primaries, and moved the voter registration deadline from 20 to 10 days before a primary or general election.
Democrats, who control a majority in the House and Senate, argued that voters embraced mail-in and early voting during the pandemic when it was authorized by an emergency order. They say it has improved access to the democratic process and overall turnout in state elections.
Republicans, who uniformly opposed the changes, argued during debate that there is a lack of safeguards in the changes, which opens the door for potential fraud and abuse of the system. They questioned the Legislature’s ability to make mail-in voting permanent without amending the state Constitution.
Besides Lyons, several other Republicans signed on to the lawsuit, including Rayla Campbell, a GOP candidate for secretary of state, and Robert May of Peabody, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton in the 6th Congressional District, in the November elections.
Supporters of the new law praised the high court's ruling, saying it will mean that voters will be able to take advantage of early and mail voting in the upcoming elections.
"This is a big win for voting rights in Massachusetts," said Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts. "We were confident all along that this attempt to block the VOTES Act was meritless."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.