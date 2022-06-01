Sollosy's victory upheld in election recount

MANCHESTER — A recount Wednesday afternoon solidified Brian Sollosy's victory over incumbent Jeffrey Bodmer-Turner at this year's selectmen race.
The recount found candidate Catherine Bilotta received 1,075 votes, Sollosy received 701 and Bodmer-Turner received 699. One vote was added to Sollosy's original tally; one was subtracted from Bilotta.
Two selectmen seats were up for grabs at the May 17 election. A total of 1,540 ballots were cast. Bodmer-Turner called for a recount after the finalized results saw him lose re-election by a single vote.
Wednesday's recount began at 2 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room. Thirteen volunteers hand-counted each ballot while the town's Board of Registrars looked on.
Both Bilotta and Sollosy were present when the Times visited Town Hall around 3:45 p.m.
Bilotta said she was looking forward to seeing the results. Sollosy said he'd been watching the recount since 2:15 p.m.
"I don't have any doubts in the process," he said. "It's more out of curiosity — seeing our democracy in action."
Sollosy had planned to stay at Town Hall until the results were announced, which happened around 5 p.m.
"I'm already committed to it," he said. "Too many people have been on pins and needles waiting for the results."