Today, Tuesday, Sept. 6, is the state primary election, and voters will be considering who they want as government representatives.
Locally, voters will choose or write-in who they would like to be Cape Ann’s state representative. Incumbent Ann-Margaret Ferrante of Gloucester faces Nathanial Mulcahey of Rockport on the Democratic ballot. The winner could face Republican Ashley Sullivan of Gloucester, if her write-in campaign to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot is successful.
Those selecting a Democratic ballot will also choose one of the following candidates to advance to the Nov. 8 election: Maura Healey for governor; Kim Driscoll, Tami Gouveia or Eric Lesser for lieutenant governor; Andrea Campbell or Shannon Liss-Riordan for attorney general; incumbent William Galvin or Tanisha Sullivan for secretary of state; Christopher Dempsey or Diana DiZoglio for auditor; James O’Shea or Paul Tucker for district attorney; and incumbent Kevin Coppinger or Vivian Leigh for sheriff.
Running unopposed are Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, and Sixth District U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D- Salem. There is no Democratic candidate for state Senate.
Appearing on the ballot but no longer campaigning for office are Sonia R. Chang-Diaz for governor and Quentin Palfrey for attorney general.
Those selecting a Republican ballot will be choose one of the following candidates to advance to the Nov. 8 election: Geoff Diehl or Chris Doughty for governor; and Leah Allen or Kate Campanale for lieutenant governor.
Running unopposed is state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, James McMahon III for attorney general, Rayla Campbell for secretary of state, Anthony Amore for auditor; Bob May for U.S. representative for the Sixth District, and Michael Walsh for Governor’s Council.
There are no Republican candidates for treasurer, district attorney or sheriff.
Under the Massachusetts system of open primaries, so-called “un-enrolled” or independent voters can choose a Republican or Democratic ballot.
Registered Democrats can vote only in the Democratic primary, while Republicans can vote only on the GOP ballot.
Voters who still haven’t returned their mailed ballot by Tuesday may turn in their ballot or vote in person at polling places. Vote-by-mail ballots that haven’t been received by 8 p.m. on Election Day won’t be counted, Secretary of State Bill Galvin said.
Voters can find sample ballots with the candidates on the secretary of state’s website, www.VoteInMA.com.
Election Day polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in:
GLOUCESTER
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St. Extension
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady’s Youth Center, 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School Field House, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove School, 15 Hickory St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
ROCKPORT
Precinct 1: Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway.
Precinct 2: St Mary Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway.
Precinct 3: Community House, 58 Broadway.
ESSEX
All polling is at the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave.
MANCHESTER
All polling is in the gymnasium at Manchester Memorial School, 43 Lincoln St.