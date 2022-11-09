Republican incumbent state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, 58, of Gloucester, beat back a concerted challenge from independent Terence W. Cudney, also of Gloucester, to represent the sprawling 1st Essex and Middlesex District that now encompasses 19 cities and towns.
According to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election, Tarr did not lose a single city or town to Cudney, a political newcomer who had a strong showing in Newburyport, which is new to the Senate district.
“I’m very pleased with the election and the opportunity to communicate with people in 19 communities and very eager to roll up my sleeves and represent them to the best of my ability,” Tarr said Wednesday. “I’m appreciative of all the folks that worked on the campaign.”
Tarr’s district formerly encompassed Wilmington, which was removed during redistricting last year, while Topsfield, Salisbury and Newburyport were added.
“My first thought is that No. 1, I’m thankful for all the folks who came out to vote and participate in our democracy and I’m invigorated from the strong showing we received from voters all across the district,” Tarr said of his win.
“We didn’t get the results we wanted,” said Cudney, 34, who said his campaign worked hard on its ground game and for a different result as they hoped to raise the issues important with voters. But the political novice also faced headwinds as an independent and he said his campaign did not take political action committee money.
“We didn’t reach as many people as we hoped to,” said Cudney, who noted that many voters, about 8%, had left their ballots blank. He said his campaign may serve as a warning shot to the establishment. “There is an appetite for change,” said Cudney, who said he plans to stay engaged. “I’m not going anywhere.”
In Newburyport, Tarr said it was important to establish relationships and discuss priorities with voters. Tarr said he is familiar with Topsfield, which voted for him 2,104 to 911, as his district had formerly represented the town. His work on coastal erosion issues as chair of the Merrimack River Beach Alliance has allowed him to work with local officials from Salisbury and Newburyport over the years.
Unofficial results in Newburyport, a city of about 18,300, had Tarr winning with 4,820 votes to Cudney’s 3,600. As to Cudney’s point about blank votes, there were 1,412 blank votes in Newburyport, about 14% of the total.
Salisbury also went Tarr’s way, 2,556 to 1,179.
The newly redrawn Massachusetts Senate 1st Essex and Middlesex District now covers Gloucester, Boxford, Essex, Georgetown, Groveland, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Middleton, Newbury, Newburyport, North Andover, North Reading, Rockport, Rowley, Salisbury, Topsfield, Wenham, and West Newbury.
Tarr, an attorney and former state representative who has served in the state Senate since 1995, has served as minority leader since 2011.
In his native city of Gloucester, Tarr earned 77.58% of the vote (9,574 votes) to Cudney’s 22.2% (2,740 votes).
Tarr also outperformed Cudney in the district’s smaller towns, including West Newbury where Tarr earned 1,519 votes to Cudney’s 776. Tarr got 64% of the vote in Newbury, 2,507 to 1,101.
Preliminary results in Boxford showed Tarr picking up 2,853 votes to Cudney’s 1,054.
On Cape Ann, Tarr won Essex with 1,299 votes to Cudney’s 424, and he won in Manchester-by-the-Sea, 1,995 to 688.
In Rockport, Tarr earned nearly 71% of the vote, 3,037 to 930.
In other parts of the district, Rowley ramped up the vote for Tarr with nearly 73% of the vote, or 2,313 to 698.
Tarr also won big in Ipswich, 4,912 to 1,872, and in Georgetown 2,669 to 1,045. Tarr picked up nearly 67% of the vote in Groveland, 2,238 to 902.
Hamilton also swung Tarr’s way, 2,410 to 924, as did Middleton, 3,174 to 906. Voters in North Andover also chose Tarr by a nearly 2 to 1 margin, 2,073 to 1,053. North Reading voters also delivered for Tarr, 4,865 to 1,764, and did Wenham, 67.4% to 23.3%, or 1,325 to 459.
5th Essex results
Also, unofficial results for the race for the 5th Essex House District between incumbent Democrat Ann-Margaret Ferrante of Gloucester and Republican Ashley Sullivan, the city’s chair of the Republican City Committee, saw Ferrante winning decisively in all four of the district’s communities.
Ferrante won in Gloucester, 8,732, to Sullivan, 3,990, or 68.5% to 31.3%.
Manchester, which is new to the 5th Essex, saw Ferrante win 1,854 votes to Sullivan’s 914 votes.
In Rockport, Ferrante won decisively with 3,031 to 1,115 votes. Essex also delivered for Ferrante, who has held the seat since 2009. She won 1,143 to 626.
