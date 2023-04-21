Three more potential candidates have signaled their intention to run for city office by pulling nomination papers in the city clerk’s office as of noon on Thursday, April 20.
Mary Ellen Rose pulled papers for mayor, Christopher O. Sicuranza for councilor at-large, and Richard John Roberts Jr. for School Committee.
This after nomination papers became available April 3 with two-year terms each for mayor, ward councilor, councilor at-large and School Committee on the municipal ballot.
According to the city clerk’s office, those who have pulled nomination papers for seats are:
Mayor: Incumbent Greg Verga and Rose.
Ward 1: Incumbent Councilor R. Scott Memhard.
Ward 2: Daniel Epstein, Dylan Benson and Barrett S. “Barry” Pett (Pett formerly served as Ward 2 councilor).
Ward 4: Francesco “Frank” Margiotta, who now represents Ward 3.
Ward 5: Incumbent Sean Nolan.
Councilors at-Large, four seats: Sicuranza, incumbents Jason Grow and Tony Gross, and current Ward 4 Councilor Valerie Gilman.
School Committee, six seats: Roberts along with incumbents Kathleen Clancy and Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince. Clancy presently serves as the school board’s chair.
No candidate has yet taken out nomination papers for Ward 3 councilor.
Rose, a Gloucester native who holds a doctorate in health promotion/education from American University, served as the city’s health director from August 2022 to January 2023.
Sicuranza is a former top aide to former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, a former chief of staff to Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini and presently chief of staff to acting Salem Mayor Robert McCarthy. He came up short in a run for council in 2019.
Roberts also ran for School Committee in 2021.
The preliminary election is scheduled for Sept. 19 and the municipal election for Nov. 7.
Those seeking to run for the office of mayor will need at least 300 good signatures of registered Gloucester voters to qualify to get on the ballot. Those seeking to run for School Committee or at-large councilor will need not less than 150 good signatures and ward councilor requires at least 75 good signatures from voters within the ward, according to City Clerk Joanne Senos. The city clerk’s office encourages candidates to collect at least 10% more signatures than required.
The last day to submit nomination papers to the city clerk’s office is Aug. 1.
The deadline to register to vote or make changes to your voter registration for the preliminary election is Sept. 8.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.