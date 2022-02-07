BOSTON — Former President Donald Trump won’t be on the Massachusetts ballot in November, but his presence will surely be felt in the wide-open race for governor.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl, Trump’s former campaign coordinator in the Bay State, is seeking the GOP nomination to replace outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker by running with support from the former president.
The state’s Republican Party is also backing Diehl’s campaign — despite drawing a primary challenge from another Republican candidate — and MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons said recently that Diehl “remains committed” to Trump’s America-First agenda.
This week, Diehl doubled down on Trump’s endorsement by announcing that he was hiring Corey Lewandowski, a New Hampshire resident and former Trump campaign manager, to advise him on the gubernatorial run.
“Corey has worked on campaigns at every level of government, including the presidential level, and is a key advisor to have in running this campaign,” Diehl said in a statement.
Lewandowski, a Lowell native, was replaced as Trump’s campaign manager during the 2016 presidential campaign. He later founded a pro-Trump super PAC, Make America Great Again Action, but was dismissed from the role last year amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Attorney General Maura Healey, one of three Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for governor, said the addition of Lewandowski to Diehl’s campaign “tells us all we need to know” about his run for governor.
“It is clearer than ever that Geoff Diehl’s agenda is fueled by hate and division, and will take us backward on climate, equality, racial justice, and economic growth,” Healey’s campaign said in a statement. “The stakes of this election could not be more clear.”
Healey is one of three Democrats seeking the party’s nomination, including state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, D-Boston, and Harvard University professor Danielle Allen.
To be sure, Diehl has embraced Trump’s messaging and priorities as he runs for governor in deep blue Massachusetts. He has pledged to eliminate “out-of-control” COVID-19 restrictions, reverse vaccine requirements and prohibit local governments in schools from setting masking mandates. He has ripped other challengers for pursuing “anti-police” agendas.
Challenger Doughty
Diehl, a former state lawmaker, will face businessman Chris Doughty of Wrentham, who announced last week that he is seeking the Republican nomination.
Doughty is viewed as a moderate alternative to Diehl following Baker’s decision not to seek a third term. He is making his first run for public office by stressing his business background and pledging to make the state more affordable, protect businesses and recruit high-paying jobs.
“In this election, voters will have the crucial choice between the steady fiscal policies I will offer or unrestrained spending and policies that will burden our families,” Doughty said in a statement.
Diehl has dismissed Doughty as a RINO (Republican In Name Only), pointing out he supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.
“Republicans are looking for conservative values to chart the best path forward for our state, and I singularly represent those principles in this race,” Diehl said.
In interviews, Doughty has acknowledged that he voted for Clinton in 2016 but said he supported Trump in the 2020 election against Democrat Joe Biden.
Talking up Trump
Ed Lyons, a Republican activist, said because of Trump’s deep support among the GOP base in Massachusetts — and the party’s convoluted process for nominating candidates during its state convention — Doughty is “going to have to play up his support for Trump and adopt some of his causes” to make the ballot.
“If Doughty has any chance to beat Diehl, he will have to find a way to embrace Trump enough to win over the base, while also convincing moderate Republican and unenrolled voters that he is pragmatic enough to compete in the general election,” Lyons said.
Political observers say that’s a gamble in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by nearly 3-1, and where the former president remains incredibly unpopular among the electorate.
“Being aligned with Donald Trump in the general election, against whomever the Democrats put up in November, is just a bad idea,” said Jeffrey Berry, a professor of political science at Tufts University. “Diehl is making some choices that are likely to come back to haunt him.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.