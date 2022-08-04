A candidate’s forum held Thursday evening at the Sawyer Free Library by the Essex County Community Organization featured differences and some agreements between a Democratic candidate vying in the State Primary for the 5{sup}th{/sup} Essex District state representative seat, and a potential Republican candidate for the November election.
Missing due to a recent positive test for COVID-19 was incumbent state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, a Democrat who is seeking her eighth term and facing a challenge in the Sept. 6 primary from the chairman of the Rockport Democratic Town Committee D. Nathaniel Mulcahy.
Invited to Thursday night’s forum was Ashley Sullivan, the chair of the Gloucester Republican City Committee who is mounting a write-in campaign to get her name on the ballot for the general election. Sullivan is a mother who owns a small business with her husband that does marine electronics and navigation.
She spoke why she is running, saying she was driven by the tough times her family went through during the Great Recession when her husband was laid off and her family went through tough times. She said she found the government was holding her back in many instances, citing the example of “when they took my license when I couldn’t pay my excise taxes on my car that was repossessed.” She went without a license for four years.
“There are a lot of people going misrepresented here,” she said to the audience of about 15 people and others on Zoom. “There are a lot of things going on, but you know, policy-wise, it tends to favor one group more than others, I should say. And so, I decided to run to try and bring some balance to the Statehouse and bring a common-sense voice to all the noise.”
Mulcahy, a former school teacher, said it was a credit to the Cape Ann community to have a bipartisan debate before the primary.
“We have been able to function as a community despite party lines and I think that’s commendable … The fact that Ms. Sullivan and I are both here tonight bespeaks the fact that I think we are ready for change.”
Mulcahy went on to earned degrees in engineering and science and served as a director of research and development at a large multi-national corporation and he founded his own engineering company called World Stove. It’s the first company in the world, he said, certified carbon negative. “And I have been dealing with climate issues ever since.”
In the first hour of the debate, moderated by Gloucester resident Debbie Frontierro, an ECCO organizer for Cape Ann, the candidates took questions on accountability and transparency on Beacon Hill and how to make housing affordable.
On the issue of transparency, Mulcahy criticized Massachusetts “as the only state in the country where we don’t know how our representatives vote.” The lack of transparency and accountability has led to a lack of progress. But, he “tipped his cap” to the state Republican Party “because to their credit, in Massachusetts, they have been the ones who have been voting for and fighting for transparency for the past 10 years.”
Sullivan and Mulcahy differed sharply on the Worker and Family Mobility Act, a new law that would provide drivers licenses to qualified residents regardless of immigration status, that is set to go into effect on July 1, 2023. There’s a push on to repeal the law with a ballot initiative in November.
“I am not in agreement with this bill,” Sullivan said. “First and foremost if you or I or anyone else were to break the law or not pay our taxes, as I have been through myself, they take our license.” She said people were focusing on “picking and choosing which laws we can and cannot break instead of making it easier for people to follow those laws.” Sullivan said she fully supports legal immigration. “The more the merrier, but please come legally.”
She said she does not believe immigrants are bad people but that there are bad people in the world who take advantage of loopholes. She cited statistics from the state of California, which passed a law similar to Massachusetts’ act several years ago.
She said in the first five years, California saw a 25% increase in traffic fatalities even though the driving population increased by 3%. She said in the first two years of the law, hit-and-runs increased by 26%. She said while a driver has their license, “but if they are still illegal, they think when the police come, they are going to get taken away, and so they run.” This caused insurance rates to go up, she said.
Mulcahy said he has campaigned for the law for four years “with pride.”
“We are a family of immigrants, we are living on borrowed land, we are all immigrants,” he said. He said legal immigration is a good thing, but the process is lengthy.
“To allow people the dignity of having a driver’s license does not only allow them to contribute economically to our society, but it reduces the risks to the rest of us,” Mulcahy said. He said there is a difference between causation and correlation, and “there is nothing that has concretely linked the increase of illegal immigrant licensing to those fatalities.”