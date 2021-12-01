BOSTON — Ending months of speculation, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says he won't be seeking another term in next year's gubernatorial election, opening the path for a wide-open race for the state's top elected office.
In a letter to staff members, Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said the decision not to seek a third term was "extremely difficult" but said they believe that running again would be a "distraction that would potentially get in the way of many of the things we should be working on."
"We want to focus on recovery, not on the grudge matches political campaigns can devolve into," they wrote. "We have a great deal of work to do to put the pandemic behind us, keep our kids in school, and keep our communities and economy moving forward."
Baker and Polito are expected to make a formal announcement about the decision not to run again at a press briefing later in the day.
Baker, who was first elected in 2014, stressed his accomplishments in the governor's corner office, from battling the pandemic and eliminating a budget deficit to increasing state funding for public education and public transit, while making progress in tackling the opioid addiction crisis — all without raising taxes.
"But today is about the future," they wrote. "This next year needs to be about recovery, not about politics."
During his tenure, Baker has appealed to independents and moderate Democrats who are key to winning a statewide race in deep-blue Massachusetts. Among registered voters, Democrats have a 3-1 advantage over Republicans.
But recent polls have suggested that despite his popularity, Baker would have faced a difficult path to an unprecedented third term.
For one, he would have faced a formidable challenge from within his own party, with former state Rep. Geoff Diehl running for the GOP nomination.
Diehl is running with support from the Massachusetts Republican Party, which has taken a hard right turn under the leadership of former state Rep. Jim Lyons, who has publicly clashed with Baker over a range of thorny social issues.
Meanwhile, Democrats have lined up to seek the party's nomination to run for the governor's office next year.
Danielle Allen, a Harvard University professor, launched her bid to become the state's first Black female governor in early June, criticizing Baker for what she described as a "rocky start" to the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, D-Boston, launched her campaign to be the state's first Latina governor shortly afterward, pledging "bold and transformative change."
Former state Sen. Ben Downing, a Pittsfield Democrat who launched his bid for the governor's office in February, has gone after Baker over his recent proposal to create a two-month sales tax holiday, calling it a "gimmick."
Attorney General Maura Healey is also rumored to be considering a bid for the Democratic nomination.
Baker and Polito, a Shrewsbury Republican, handily won reelection in 2018 with more than 68% of the vote against Democratic challengers Jay Gonzalez and Quentin Palfrey, according to state data.
There are no term limits for Massachusetts governors, and while a handful in the past have served three terms, most don't stick around longer than eight years.
Recent governors, including Republican Bill Weld and Democrat Deval Patrick, have toyed with the idea of seeking a third term but decided against it.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.