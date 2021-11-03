Democrat Jamie Belsito of Topsfield and Republican Robert “Bob” Snow of Rowley won their respective primaries for election to former state Rep. Brad Hill's seat.
In Tuesday's primary, Belsito bested Darcyll Dale of Hamilton 1,728 votes to 608 in the Democrat race, while Snow beat out Lisa-Marie Cashman of Ipswich 916 votes to 624 in the Republican race.
“We are thrilled with tonight’s Primary Election victory," Belsito said in a prepared statement. "We’re pleased that the voters of our district support our message of fighting to ensure our towns’ voices are heard on Beacon Hill when it comes to the important issues like education funding, our continued economic recovery, the protection of our fragile coastline and waterways, as well as the expansion of health care services.”
Snow told the Gloucester Daily Times on Tuesday evening that he's prepared to launch the second leg of his campaign with his team.
"I'm still trying to catch my breath," he said around an hour after learning he won. "You never know how things are going to go. I guess all the leg work payed off — getting in touch with people. Campaigning has been completely different now with social media."
As we head toward election day on November 30, I promise I will fight hard each and every day to win every possible vote," Snow said in a Wednesday Facebook post. "Together, we can take our positive message of strong, responsive leadership to Beacon Hill!"
Cashman asked "that all Republicans put their support behind him in the November 30 general election."
Manchester Democrats ended up choosing Dale over Belsito, 128-110. Republicans, meanwhile, chose Snow over Cashman, 60-34.
There are 4,444 registered voters in Manchester currently. Only 8% participated in this year's election with 336 votes.
The special election to represent the 4th Essex district in the state House of Representatives will be held Nov. 30. The winner will serve until Hill's term expires in 2022.
Belsito ran against U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton last year in the Democratic primary for the 6th Congressional District. Before that, she has worked alongside state representatives on policies regarding immigration, substance abuse, and mental and physical health care issues. In 2015, she founded North Shore Postpartum Health Advocacy Group with support from Sen. Bruce Tarr, and state representatives Brad Hill and Joan Lovely.
Snow currently serves as a Rowley selectman and the town's representative to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. Over his 13 year tenure, he served as the Board of Selectmen's chairman, vice chairman and clerk. Last year, Snow was Merrimack Valley Planning Commission.
Essex's 4th contains Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester, Rowley, Topsfield and Wenham. But the new district maps lawmakers approved last month, now awaiting action from Gov. Charlie Baker, carve up Hill's current district and create a new, incumbent-free majority-minority 4th Essex district in Lawrence and Methuen. Under the House's plan (H 4217), Snow's hometown of Rowley would shift into a redrawn version of Georgetown Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra's district. Belsito's Topsfield address appears to fall in a Census block that would become part of the 13th Essex District, a seat now held by Danvers Democrat Sally Kerans.
The plan also places part of Topsfield in the 2nd Essex district; divides Wenham between the 13th and 6th Essex districts; moves Ipswich and Hamilton with Rowley to the 2nd Essex; and shifts Manchester with the rest of Cape Ann in the 5th Essex.
This could cause problems for Belsito and Snow's potential 2022 reelection plans as House candidates are required to live in their district for at least a year — in this case, that sets a Nov. 8, 2021, deadline. Whoever claims the 4th Essex seat would likely have to quickly transition their campaign to run in a new district, potentially against a sitting lawmaker of the same party, if they wanted to remain in the House past the January 2023 end of Hill's term.
Material from Katie Lannan of the State House News Service was used in this report.